Latest Stories

star-trek-discovery-saru
Tag: Movies
A Star Trek animated series for kids is exploring its way to Nickelodeon
TheBoysTCA
Tag: TV
The Boys' TCA panel promises 'one of the most current shows on TV'
Super Mario Maker 2 screengrab
Tag: Games
Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Maker 2, Link's Awakening remake among mountain of upcoming games announced
Gaiman TCA Amazon
Tag: TV
TCAs: The Good Omens cast and crew reveal release date, Cumberbatch casting, and more
nicolas-cage-as-superman.jpg

Nic Cage rocks his 1990's Superman Lives suit in long-lost costume test footage

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 6, 2015

It’s become one of the most famous movies never made, and now we finally have a look at Nicolas Cage in the greatest role he never played. Thank you, Death of Superman Lives.

As you’ve likely deduced, we’re referring to Tim Burton’s ill-fated superhero flick Superman Lives, which would’ve starred Cage in the title role, wearing a shiny suit that is arguably the most 1990s thing ever created in history. After burning through millions in preproduction work and myriad rewrites (see: studio interference of frightening proportions), the project finally sank into development hell.

But that wasn’t the end of the story. A group of intrepid filmmakers have set out to chronicle the film’s history, and they’re assembling tons of never-before-seen footage and images to go along with all the interviews they’ve put together. The documentary project is called The Death of Superman Lives, and it's set to hit VOD and Blu-ray on July 9.

To help build some buzz, a new clip has been released, showing off Cage’s infamous costume test. It’s insane, and surreal — but man, the dude totally pulls it off. Seeing Cage stroll around in this suit is like being a voyeur to an alternate universe of sci-fi weirdness.

Check out the footage below and let us know what you think: 

(Via LA Times, /Film)

Tag: superman lives
Tag: Nicolas Cage
Tag: Tim Burton
Tag: The Death of Superman Lives

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: superman lives
Tag: The Death of Superman Lives
nicolas_cage_superman_lives_1050_591_81_s_c1.jpg
Tim Burton’s Superman Lives was almost revived as an animated movie
George Stark
Oct 18, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: superman lives
Tag: Tim Burton
tim_burton_superman_suit_fx.png
Nicolas Cage’s suit would have glowed like a disco in Tim Burton’s canceled Superman
Benjamin Bullard
Apr 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: superman lives
Tag: Nicolas Cage
GettyImages-611700940.jpg
Nic Cage says the most Nic Cage thing ever about his aborted Superman movie
Trent Moore
Sep 11, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Death of Superman Lives
Tag: Nicolas Cage
NicCageSupermanDetail.jpeg
Image of the Day: Feast your eyes upon Nicolas Cage as Superman
Don Kaye
Jul 16, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 9