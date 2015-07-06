Nic Cage rocks his 1990's Superman Lives suit in long-lost costume test footage

It’s become one of the most famous movies never made, and now we finally have a look at Nicolas Cage in the greatest role he never played. Thank you, Death of Superman Lives.

As you’ve likely deduced, we’re referring to Tim Burton’s ill-fated superhero flick Superman Lives, which would’ve starred Cage in the title role, wearing a shiny suit that is arguably the most 1990s thing ever created in history. After burning through millions in preproduction work and myriad rewrites (see: studio interference of frightening proportions), the project finally sank into development hell.

But that wasn’t the end of the story. A group of intrepid filmmakers have set out to chronicle the film’s history, and they’re assembling tons of never-before-seen footage and images to go along with all the interviews they’ve put together. The documentary project is called The Death of Superman Lives, and it's set to hit VOD and Blu-ray on July 9.

To help build some buzz, a new clip has been released, showing off Cage’s infamous costume test. It’s insane, and surreal — but man, the dude totally pulls it off. Seeing Cage stroll around in this suit is like being a voyeur to an alternate universe of sci-fi weirdness.

Check out the footage below and let us know what you think:

(Via LA Times, /Film)