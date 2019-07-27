WIRE Buzz: Nick Castle resurrects Michael Myers; Kung Fury sequel lands X-Men star; more

Nick Castle just won't let Michael Myers die.

The actor-turned-director famously portrayed "The Shape" in director John Carpenter's 1978 slasher Halloween, and had a cameo in director David Gordon Green's direct sequel that came out last year. Now, Castle is returning for the two upcoming Halloween sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

Castle initially announced the news on Twitter, with a gloriously bad photoshop of Michael Myers and caption that read "You can’t kill the boogeyman. Just heard the news. I’m coming back." He later clarified that stuntman "Big Game" James Jude Courtney would be filling out the coveralls most of the time with a caption teasing, "more later."

Last year's Halloween was co-written by Green and Danny McBride, and took up 30 years after the events of the original film, ignoring the plethora of sequels that came in-between. Now, their next two sequels will definitively conclude the story of Jamie Lee Curtis' quintessential final girl, Laurie Strode.

(via Entertainment Weekly)

Next up, Kung Fury 2 has recruited a former X-Men star into its ranks.

Alexandra Shipp, who played Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, has landed a role in the upcoming animated sequel. She'll be joined by fellow X-Men alum Michael Fassbender along with Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Hasselhoff, and writer/director David Sandberg.

The film, which takes place in 1985 Miami, follows an elite police force comprised of badasses throughout history who team up to take down Adolph Hitler, who's now going by the much more conspicuous King Fuhrer. Shipp will play ambitious news reporter Rey Porter, replacing Alita: Battle Angel's Eiza Gonzalez.

It's a follow-up to Sandberg's mega-viral YouTube short, Kung Fury, as a crowd-funded short film that screened at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. Kung Fury 2 will be a feature-length adaptation of the story.

(via Deadline)

Finally, Marvel's planning on celebrating the big 8-0 in a big way.

The comic giant, which has also managed to take over the box-office the past... several years, is throwing a week-long celebration that will span across comic book shops, Disney Stores, Amazon, and more. It will also see the release of Marvel Comics No. 1000, an oversized special issue with every page rendered by a different creative team.

"Going back to Marvel’s inception in 1939, Marvel Comics No. 1 was the spark that led to the Marvel Universe we know today," read a statement from Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment. "As one of the most influential milestones in Marvel history, Aug. 31 is the perfect day to officially honor Marvel’s birthday."

More details will be available in the coming weeks. You can follow updates as they become available from Marvel's website here.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)