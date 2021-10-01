Aang and Korra join Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl to settle your Avatar Twitter debates

There it is. Today, Avatars Aang and Korra –– the stars of that anime you've probably heard about, with the bending –– were announced for Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl.

Ludosity's solid-looking cartoon brawler has been gradually announcing nostalgia characters from the network's history over the past few months, and though they didn't get officially announced until today, the two elemental masters were a no-brainer. Both characters received extensive videos diving into their movesets, which show what they have to offer in the platform fighter.

Just like his starring turn in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aang's an incredibly mobile character who can close the distance quickly with his dash ability. Using his staff, light and heavy attacks make for effective combos, and it's not hard for him to juggle enemies in the air before slamming them back to the ground. One of his most useful abilities will be spinning his staff in a single place, which is an effective deterrent against anyone who tries to get close. With the added ability of being able to go into the Avatar State and surround himself with the four elements, he looks like a formidable character to use.

Video of Aang Showcase – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Meanwhile, Korra plays in the game like she does in The Legend of Korra: up close and personal. Light attacks can chain together if they connect twice, and her elemental specials can be charged up to deal more damage. Special abilties let her use the elements, like airbending for an upwards punch or using earthbending to slide forward and dash into an enemy.

Video of Korra Showcase – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Both characters come with respective stages: Aang gets the Air Temple, and Korra gets Harmonic Convergence, the stage for the finale of Korra's second season. In the background, the spirits Raava and Vaatu wage war, sometimes coming together to form the yin-yang symbol, because the Avatars are all about balance, you see.

Either way, it's just nice to have them in a video game again. Outside of being in kart racers, Aang got a trilogy of games, each centered around a particular season of his show. (The second one, The Burning Earth, was notorious for being able to get all the achievements in the first five minutes.) In 2014, Korra got her own game from Bayonetta developer Platinum Games.

Regardless of which character you pick, they both look fun to play, and will hopefully settle the age-old argument about which Avatar could wipe which in a fight. You can settle those scores yourself when Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl comes to PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch on Oct. 5.