Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is all about your favorite childhood cartoons beating each other up

Sometimes, Nickelodeon –– the TV channel that has gifted us SpongeBob SquarePants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Invader Zim –– releases a video game for home consoles. Now the cast of various Nick shows are going to punch and kick each other off various buildings.

The network's latest game is called Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. As you can see in the announcement trailer below, it's pretty much exactly what it sounds like: Super Smash Bros., but starring characters you watched everyday after school.

Check it out:

Video of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announcement Trailer

Normally, Nickelodeon's video games don't tend to garner too much attention. But All-Star is catching plenty of eyes, and for good reason: it looks incredibly fun as a four-player competitive brawler. Its developer is Ludosity, a Swedish developer best known for 2018's Slap City, a platform fighter similar to Smash Bros.

Speaking with Kotaku, Ludosity CEO Joel Nystrom talked about how Slap's success led to Nickelodeon approaching the team. "At first, I didn't think it was for real...I dismissed it as spam!" he said. Once they realized that it wasn't spam, their discussions led to a demo that landed them the full gig alongside co-developer Fair Play Labs and publisher GameMill Entertainment.

Developing the characters and their movesets was all Ludosity. From Spongebob Squarepants and his buddy Patrick Star, to Lucy Loud from The Loud House, each character looks like they have their own distinct flourishes that fit with who they are from their respective shows. The most surprising part about the trailer is how it proudly boasts characters from '90s and early '00s Nicktoons like Oblina from Aaah! Real Monsters and Nigel Thornberry from Wild Thornberrys. Ludosity had complete control over the roster, and more characters are expected to join as post-launch DLC. (Fans are already trying to suss out who's on the box art.)

With excitement and plentiful memes gracing Twitter over the last several days, it's clear the fighting game community is hungry for All-Stars. If Ludosity has their way, they'll hopefully satiate those needs. Not only will the game have rollback netcode –– it helps reduce input lag, which is incredibly important for fighting games in particular, and it's something Smash Bros. Ultimate noticeably lacks –– the developers want it to have legs in the FGC.

"That's why they [Nickelodeon] came to us," Nystrom revealed, saying a competitive future has "been in the conversation from the start." When asked by Kotaku about balancing competitive and casual needs, he put his faith in the game's fun factor: "When you make a game fun to play, anyone can have fun with it."

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will release for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Switch later this year.