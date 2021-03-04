Nickelodeon green-lights new SpongeBob spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show,' to launch this summer

Live from Bikini Bottom, it's The Patrick Star Show! Last spring, we reported that Nickelodeon was developing a SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff centered around the character of Patrick Star. Today, the kid-centric network confirmed the show is officially happening with the first 13 episodes slated to air this summer.

Bill Fagerbakke will return to voice SpongeBob's dim-witted, yet lovable, best friend and next-door neighbor as Patrick takes center stage in a sitcom from the bedroom of his family home. Speaking of which, the rest of the Star clan includes: Squidina (Jill Talley), Patrick's younger sister and executive producer; Cecil (Tom Wilson) and Bunny (Cree Summer), Patrick's supportive parents; and GrandPat (Dana Snyder), Patrick's grandfather and the smartest member of the family. Summer pulls double duty by playing both Bunny and Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandmother. All of them "are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination," reads the synopsis.

“Nickelodeon is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to give fans a look at our lovable young adult Patrick Star and his entire family with a sitcom only he could imagine up,” Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation said in a statement. “This second original spinoff allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters.”

Check out the official key art below:

Credit: Nickelodeon

Established characters from the mothership series — like SpongeBob (Tom Kenny), Squidward (Roger Bumpass), Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence), Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), and Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) — are also set to show up via special guest appearances. Bikini Bottom veterans Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, and Jennie Monica serve as co-executive producers. Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, Nickelodeon, is developing the project, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon. Right now, it's unclear what animation style the new show will adopt: 2D or 3D.

The Patrick Star Show is the second expansion of the SpongeBob universe. The first is Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years (a prequel about the main character's adventures at summer camp as a young kid), which premieres on Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) today. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is also available to stream on the newly-rebranded streamer.