Wonder Woman 1984, Millie Bobby Brown win big at Nick's 2021 Kids' Choice Awards

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Nickelodeon was still able to host its annual Kids' Choice Awards last night.

SNL's Kenan Thompson served as host for the event, which doled out the usual collection of orange blimps to a number of genre heavy-hitters like Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes) and Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle), who nabbed wins for Favorite Movie Actress and Favorite Movie Actor respectively. In addition, Anna Kendrick was named Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (presumably for her voiceover work in 2020's Trolls World Tour). To round out the film side of the proceedings, Pixar's Soul took home Favorite Animated Movie, while Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 was awarded Favorite Film — a far cry from the sequel's recent Razzie nomination.

"We had such a great time making this movie and I was so thrilled that we got to share it will all of you," Gal Gadot said during her acceptance of the cinema-based award for WW84. "Playing Wonder Woman is so much for me and that's because she's such an inspiration to fans like you around the world who love her just like I do. So, on behalf of our amazing director, Patty Jenkins, and our fantastic cast and crew, thank you so much for this honor."

Credit: Rich Fury/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Over in the world of television, Stranger Things and SpongeBob SquarePants were among the winners (Favorite Family TV Show and Favorite Animated Series). Speaking of the former, Bobby Brown also won a second prize as Favorite Female TV Star. Even if no new Hawkins hijinks this year, the Eggo-loving Eleven is still America's sweetheart. The young actress is the first person in two decades to win both honors.

"I've been in this industry, where I've my triumphs [and] my struggles," she said. "I am incredibly grateful for all the women over the world that continue to redefine and shape women in TV and movies. I have great inspirations and that is why I am accepting these awards. We will continue to fight against stigmas and stereotypes and I'm incredible grateful to be a part of that movement."

Other notable victories came for Among Us (Favorite Video Game) and Baby Shark (Favorite Baby...doo doo doo). The telecast set a Guinness World Record for the most simultaneous slimings. Thompson, Downey Jr., Charli D’Amelio, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Liza Koshy all got covered in Nick's trademark green ooze. Even U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance with a virtual message of hope to the nation's young leaders.

"From social distancing to remote learning, you've been through a lot this year," she said. "But through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up. You've worn your masks, you've helped out your neighbors, you've been role models in your community. When I was young, my mother used to say, 'Kamala, don't just sit around and complain about things. Do something about it.' Well, you are doing something. You are creating a better future and you inspire me and President [Joe] Biden every day. We are so grateful for you and we want you to know that we're doing everything we can to make sure all of our students and young leaders can get back to school and back with your friends and be safe and thrive. Thank you for stepping up. You make us and your country so proud."

Viewers can catch encore airings of the ceremony today (Sunday, March 14) at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST It'll re-air tomorrow (Monday, March 15) at at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon; 1 p.m. EST on TeenNick; and 4 p.m. EST on Nicktoons. It can also be accessed via On Demand.

