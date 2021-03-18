Rugrats revival finds its diaper changers: Tony Hale, Nicole Byer & more cast as parents

Nickelodeon had an upfront presentation today, and we now know who will be changing all the Rugrat’s diapers.

The network’s biggest announcement today had to do with the casting of adult roles on the Paramount+ iteration of Rugrats. That’s right, the popular cartoon about babies from the ‘90s is coming back with its original baby voice actors. The adult characters, however, have been recast, and Nicole Byer (Invincible), Tony Hale (Toy Story 4, Veep), Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation), and Michael McKean (Good Omens) have stepped in to voice adult characters on the show.

In terms of their specific roles, Hale will play Chuckie’s father; Morales will play Phil and Lil’s mother; Byer will be Susie’s mother; and McKean will play Grandpa Lou Pickles. Other announced cast members include Omar Miller as Susie’s father, Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey as Tommy’s parents, and Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons as Angelica’s parents.

These new cast members will join the original Rugrats cast, which includes E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil).

In an interview with Deadline, Nickelodeon President Brian Robbin shared the network’s decision to recast the adult roles. “First of all, we have all the original babies back, all the original cast back, which we are thrilled to have” Robbins said. “Some of the original actors — remember the show is 20-25+ years-old, and we thought there was an opportunity for new exciting comedic voices who grew up watching and being fans of the show and let them do cameos.“

Nickelodeon also had some minor updates on their SpongeBob and Avatar: The Last Airbender endeavors. On the SpongeBob front, Robbins told The Wrap that having the entire SpongeBob library — along with the new spinoff, Kamp Koral — available on Paramount+ has been a great move for the streaming platform. Moving forward, he also shared that Season 1 of Kamp Koral would air on Nickelodeon this fall, which coincides with when the second season of the show airs on the streaming platform. “We’re going to have this great flywheel of content going back and forth,” Robbins told The Wrap. “The consumption on the platforms are different.”

And while we already knew that Nickelodeon has launched an entire Avatar Studios, Robbins did confirm that the scope of projects the studio will focus on will be expansive: “We are in the early stages of developing and exploring what we are calling an entire Avatar Airbender universe,” he told Deadline. “Mike [DiMartino] and Bryan [Konietzko] are hard at work, and I think that universe will encompass definitely a theatrical film, animation, certainly multiple TV series, and probably multiple films. I think we will be ready very soon to tell the world what is coming first but we are not there yet because we’re in early stages of creative development.”