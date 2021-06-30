Zombie classic 'Night of the Living Dead' returns with animated adaptation starring Katee Sackhoff, Josh Duhamel

George A. Romero's OG zombie movie — Night of the Living Dead (1968) — is rising from the local cemetery via an animated adaptation from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment this fall. Per The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, the project is titled Night of the Animated Dead and directed by Jason Axinn (2019's To Your Last Death).

The film boasts an all-star cast of apocalyptic survivors, including two Psych actors (Quatro Quesos Dos Fritos sold separately). Josh Duhamel (Harry Cooper), Dulé Hill (Ben), Katharine Isabelle (Barbara), James Roday Rodriguez (Tom), Katee Sackhoff (Judy), Will Sasso (Sheriff McClelland), Jimmi Simpson (Johnny), and Nancy Travis (Helen Cooper) comprise the talented voiceover lineup.

Richard Potter, Thomas DeFeo, and Jamie Elliott serve as executive producers. Michael J Luisi, Ralph E. Portillo, Robert Feldman and Kevin Kasha are producers.

Romero's final, unmade zombie project, Twilight of the Dead, is currently in active development with the director's wife, Suzanne Romero, leading the reanimated charge. She's working with three writers (Paolo Zelati, Joe Knetter, and Robert L. Lucas) on the script.

Prior to the filmmaker's passing in 2017, there was a crowdfunding campaign for another animated take on Night of the Living Dead, subtitled Darkest Dawn. Given that the classic title is in the public domain, Romero did not have to give his permission for the project, which debuted in the summer of 2015. Simon West, director of Con Air and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, was a producer on that movie.

Night of the Animated Dead shambles onto digital, DVD, and Blu-Ray sometime this fall.