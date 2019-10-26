Latest Stories

Lawrence Kasdan
Tag: Movies
Austin Film Fest: Lawrence Kasdan on sequels, Solo, and why he's done with Star Wars
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Tag: Movies
Box office: Joker retakes No. 1 spot from Maleficent 2 with hilarious $18.9 million
Jason Momoa Khal Drogo Game of Thrones
Tag: Movies
Game of Thrones showrunners found Jason Momoa thanks to internet fan-casting
night of the comet
Night of the Comet is about secretly craving the end of the world
night of the comet
More info i
Credit: Atlantic Releasing Corporation

Night of the Comet is about secretly craving the end of the world

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Oct 26, 2019

Unless you're part of one of those cults that lives in a bunker full of buckets that double as both food canister and eventual toilet (look it up, that's a real thing), you probably don't actively crave the death of human civilization. The apocalypse is a stone cold bummer! Right? Right?

Or is it?

More Every Day

28 days later
28 Days Later is the zombie movie that remarried two divorced zombie aesthetics
28 weeks later
28 Weeks Later is about how we live with war crimes

If we're taking a broad view from the current climate of western, late-stage capitalism? Well? I mean... let's do the math:

Infrastructure: rapidly collapsing

Poverty: rampant

The internet: exists

I dunno, dudes: maybe throw a food/toilet bucket my way, because it's starting to look like the end of the world as we know it and, in the modern, dog-with-hat-sitting-in-a-room-on-fire parlance, this is fine.

That, in a very roundabout way, is the POV of the 1984 basic cable classic, Night of the Comet. Well, minus the internet part, anyway.

The basic plot of Night of the Comet is: two sisters accidentally survive a world-ending event, face off against a smattering of comet-zombies and an evil, pseudo-eugenics think tank only to win the day, get cool outfits, and meet cute boys. In short: it's a weirdly upbeat movie for the end times.

But it kinda makes sense if you catch all the devils in the details. One of the sisters is in a dead-end job with no real release save for playing the same arcade game every day and the other is physically abused by their step-mother. Their father, who we never see, is a soldier who, we're given a pretty strong indication, suffers from PTSD and has checked out of both his and their lives. It's the 1980s, the decade of excess, and yet our two heroes don't really have access to any of it.

For all the zombie anxiety and the loss of everything they've ever known, our protagonists mostly just get to look cool while shooting guns, be the masters of ther own destiny, and then hit the mall. Truly, the American Dream. Literally. There's a mall in New Jersey called "American Dream."

On today's episode of Every Day Horror presents the 13 Days of Halloween podcast, author of The Company of Death, Elisa Hansen, and co-host of The Apocalist Book Club, Antonella Inserra, return to talk about how the apocalypse can take you from FOMO to YOLO and why it is that we should all aspire to be a cheerleader with an uzi.

On tomorrow episode, Allison Pregler, Phelan Porteous, and Mathew Buck return to talk about the greatest zombie comedy of all time (and arguably one of the greatest zombie movies, period), Shuan of the Dead.

Tag: Every Day
Tag: Every Day Horror
Tag: 13 Days of Halloween
Tag: night of the comet
Tag: zombies

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: