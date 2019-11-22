WIRE Buzz: Mike Flanagan has a Nightmare on Elm Street pitch; Netflix nabs Aardman films

One of horror’s most iconic franchises may soon have one of its hottest new voices vying to take over. Freddy Krueger is reportedly on his way back to Elm Street, and Mike Flanagan is already raring to offer up his version of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Doctor Sleep writer/director Flanagan is no stranger to revitalizations — his Ouija sequel is great — or creative interpretations (just watch his Stephen King adaptation Gerald’s Game). Now it seems like he’s already got a vision for a rebooted Nightmare.

Take a look:

While Flanagan has a new season of the Netflix anthology spawned by The Haunting of Hill House coming up, his film slate is relatively clear in terms of what’s been announced. A new franchise could be just the ticket, especially now that Wes Craven’s estate reportedly has the rights to the character back. The last time fans saw the iconic, rhyme-and-profanity-slinging slasher on screen was in the 2010 A Nightmare on Elm Street.

What do you want from a new Nightmare?

Next, a pair of stop-motion news items from Netflix. The first involves A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, from Wallace & Gromit creators Aardman, which Netflix acquired the rights to in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

According to a release, the sci-fi stop-motion take on the animated sheep — who finds himself befriending alien LU-LA after a UFO crash-lands on his farm — will hit Netflix in 2020. This Lilo & Stitch-style adventure, where the alien and Earthling friends must avoid an alien-hunting agency, comes from directors Richard Phelan and Will Becher and writers Mark Burton and Jon Brown.

But that’s not the only new project that Aardman is bringing to Netflix. In more news, the animation house is in production on a holiday special for the streaming service. Called Robin Robin and directed/created by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, the special is about a robin raised by a family of mice after her egg rolls into their trash-filled home.

Check out this teaser image of it:

Source: Netflix

The tale of found-family eventually becomes a heist movie where the difference between mice and birds becomes all too important.

“When Mikey and Dan first pitched us the concept for Robin Robin we knew instantly that this was a rare and special project that we had to make together,” executive producer Sarah Cox said in a statement. “It’s a beautifully crafted stop-frame musical that immediately feels classic whilst being groundbreaking and modern.”

The musical hits Netflix during the 2020 holiday season.