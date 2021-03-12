Batgirl's in Bludhaven & Dick gets a dog in exclusive preview of Nightwing's new creative era

Dick Grayson's had it a little rough lately, even by his standards. Both the Court of Owls and The Joker tried to implant false memories in his head to turn him to their side, he went through a tough breakup, and his lifelong friend and mentor Alfred Pennyworth was killed at the hands of Bane. Oh yeah, and then there was that time he got shot, forgot who he was, and was almost lost to the Batman Family forever.

But this is Dick Grayson we're talking about, the beacon of hope and camaraderie, one of the most beloved DC Comics heroes of all time. He won't stay down for long. In fact, he can't, because Blüdhaven needs him, and this time he's going to need a little help from Batgirl.

Last December, as DC geared up for its two-month Future State event, the publisher also announced that Dick Grayson would be returning this March with a blockbuster new creative team to usher in a new era of Nightwing. Fresh off the success of their Suicide Squad run, writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo are taking Dick Grayson to new heights beginning with next week's issue #78, and SYFY WIRE is pleased to offer an exclusive preview of what's coming.

In the pages below, you'll get a first look at what happens when Barbara Gordon returns to Blüdhaven with some urgent news for Dick, only to find that Dick's already had a pretty eventful event. There's crime to fight, of course, but there's also his new three-legged dog friend, a still-unnamed new sidekick who just might become Dick's very own crimefighting best friend.

So, what's this big news Barbara needs to share with Dick? Well...we can't tell you that, but it's something that adds a new layer to everything Dick's been through lately, and helps set up the big plans Taylor and Redondo have in store for Nightwing.

“It’s also about taking everything Bruno and I love about Nightwing and testing him in a completely new way,” Taylor said back in December when the run was announced. “Exploring how Dick reacts when faced with impossible odds, and with a life-changing opportunity which comes his way in our very first issue.”

To find out what this "life-changing opportunity" is and how it sets the stage for what comes next, pick up Nightwing #78 on Tuesday.