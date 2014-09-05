Latest Stories

761830-guardians_line_up_1.jpg

Nine new characters we desperately want in Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Sep 5, 2014

It’s hard to believe, but Marvel’s quirky space opera Guardians of the Galaxy is literally the biggest movie of the year. With plans for a sequel already in the works, we have a few requests for who we want to meet in part two.

James Gunn has already been teasing big plans for the sequel, and though the first film featured some positively epic cameos, there are still a ton of galactic characters still waiting for their moment in the spotlight. At a recent convention appearance, Gunn promised “plenty of other [alien] women” are on the way, though he wants to “steer clear” of introducing any new humans into the mix.

There are already rumblings that Captain Marvel might pop up in Avengers: Age of Ultron, or its eventual sequel, so we won’t mention her below — though we’d obviously love to see her banter with Quill on the big screen. We also won’t mention one-time Guardians team member and talking dog Cosmo, since he did technically pop up in the first film all too briefly, though we’d kill to have him team up with Rocket at some point in the future. Just sayin’.

Adam-Warlock-Ronan-Nova-Guardians-of-the-Galaxy.jpg
Adam WarlockThanks to that cocoon in the Collector’s base, we already have some hints that Warlock...
angelaguardians.jpg
AngelaOh, Angela. A relatively new addition to the team as part of the modern-day Marvel NOW run,...
bugguardians.jpeg
BugYou’ve got to love Bug. The C-lister didn’t get an invite to the first edition of the Guardians...
jackflag.png
Jack FlagConsidering the fact that Gunn doesn’t seem keen to add any new earthlings to the mix in...
majorvictroyguardians.jpeg
Major VictoryDepending on the direction Gunn takes the franchise with the sequel, this Captain...
mantisguardians.jpg
MantisMantis is a strong female character who played a key role in the 2008 Guardians run that...
moondragon2.jpg
MoondragonAnother strong female character with an insanely trippy arc in Abnett and Lanning’s...
phyla-vell-10-characters-coming-to-guardians-of-the-galaxy-2-d8064e15-7e0c-4349-b320-bc6f514a5ac5.jpeg
Phyla-VellA founding member of Quill’s first Guardians team, Phyla-Vell went through more than a...
novaguardians.jpg
NovaHey, they used Guardians to introduce the Nova Corps to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — so why...
