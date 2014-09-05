Nine new characters we desperately want in Guardians of the Galaxy 2

It’s hard to believe, but Marvel’s quirky space opera Guardians of the Galaxy is literally the biggest movie of the year. With plans for a sequel already in the works, we have a few requests for who we want to meet in part two.

James Gunn has already been teasing big plans for the sequel, and though the first film featured some positively epic cameos, there are still a ton of galactic characters still waiting for their moment in the spotlight. At a recent convention appearance, Gunn promised “plenty of other [alien] women” are on the way, though he wants to “steer clear” of introducing any new humans into the mix.

There are already rumblings that Captain Marvel might pop up in Avengers: Age of Ultron, or its eventual sequel, so we won’t mention her below — though we’d obviously love to see her banter with Quill on the big screen. We also won’t mention one-time Guardians team member and talking dog Cosmo, since he did technically pop up in the first film all too briefly, though we’d kill to have him team up with Rocket at some point in the future. Just sayin’.