Nintendo Switch Lite, Lord of the Rings MMO and this week's Gamegrrl news

We’re right in the middle of July, and you know what that means. San Diego Comic-Con is next week, and we’re going to have a ton of news. It also means that your social media feeds are going to be full of people cosplaying and complaining about the humidity. Though some of the big movie studios are going to pass this year, we should be hearing a lot of juicy video game news.

Of course, there is plenty this week as well, from a movie about a beloved fighter getting an R rating to a handheld Nintendo system. Check out the Gamegrrl news for the week ending July 13.

Video of First Look at Nintendo Switch Lite: New Addition to the Nintendo Switch Family

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld gaming system that’s coming out on September 20 for $199.99. It comes in yellow, gray, and turquoise, and you can also pick up a carrying case and screen protector. “Adding Nintendo Switch Lite to the lineup gives gamers more color and price point options,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Now consumers can choose the system that best suits how they like to play their favorite Nintendo Switch games.”

The product summary reads: “Nintendo Switch Lite has integrated controls and is smaller than the flagship version of Nintendo Switch. It has no kickstand and, as a dedicated handheld gaming device, does not support video output to a TV. Therefore, it does not come with a dock or HDMI cable.

“The new device can play all games in the robust Nintendo Switch library that support handheld mode, although some games will have restrictions. Compatible game modes will be listed on the back of game packaging and in Nintendo eShop.”

Players will be able to check out multiplayer games like Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate together via Nintendo Switch Online or local wireless multiplayer. There will also be a “special Pokémon-themed version of the newly-announced Nintendo Switch Lite system will also be available in North America starting Nov. 8. The Zacian and Zamazenta Edition features stylish cyan and magenta buttons and illustrations of the two new Legendary Pokémon from the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games for Nintendo Switch. This unique system will be available at a suggested retail price of $199.99, while supplies last.” You can check out all the info in the video above.

In other game news, Amazon Game Studios announced this week that, alongside Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited and Middle-earth Enterprises, it will be developing a Lord of the Rings MMO for both console and PC. This is an update to the game announced by Athlon Games last fall.

“We’re committed to bringing customers games of the highest quality, both with our own original IP as well as beloved cultural pillars like The Lord of the Rings,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Game Studios. “Tolkien’s Middle-earth is one of the richest fictional worlds in history, and it gives our team of experienced MMO developers–from the same studio developing New World–tremendous opportunity to play and create. We have a strong leadership team in place to helm this new project, and we’re actively growing our team to help build this incredible experience.”

Activision and Infinity Ward announced that they will reveal the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer universe on Twitch on August 1. “As players enlist in the heart-racing Modern Warfare story, multiplayer continues the experience as players head online into the ultimate playground for the global balance of power. Featuring unified progression across modes, Modern Warfare seeks to unite the community with plans to support cross-play across platforms and the removal of the traditional season pass in order to deliver a greater mix of more free maps, content and community events post-launch. Tune-in August 1st to Twitch.tv/CallofDuty for the full reveal of the Modern Warfare Multiplayer Universe and deep look at gameplay coming to fans at launch.”

There's some news on the video-game-related TV and movies front as well. The Cuphead Show! is coming to us from Netflix and King Features Syndicate. The Studio MDHR’s award-winning game Cuphead will “expand on the characters and world of Cuphead, with an animation style inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s.”

Per the show's official announcement: “The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs.” You can check out the poster above.

Forget the campy Mortal Kombat movies from back in the day. The new film is getting an R rating, according to the tweet above from screenwriter Greg Russo. Considering the sort of amazing and gruesome fatalities we see in Mortal Kombat X, this should be a very hard R, and we’re here for it.

So, which bit of Gamegrrl news are you most excited about? Are you picking up the Nintendo Switch Lite this September? Let us know in the comments.