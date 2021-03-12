N.K. Jemisin's award winning 'Inheritance Trilogy' being developed as TV series

It's a good week for fans of science fiction and fantasy novels! Not only is Octavia Butler's novel Kindred being adapted into a TV series, but according to Deadline, N.K. Jemisin's Inheritance Trilogy has also been optioned to be developed into a television show.

And it appears it already has some big names behind it as the Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith-founded Westbrook Studios will be producing the project, though it has yet to find its writers, director, or stars.

It appears the studio is looking to adapt all three books in the bestselling author's series — The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms, The Broken Kingdoms, and the Kingdom of Gods — into what is being envisioned as an epic live-action fantasy series fitting of the sprawling award-winning series, the first book in which won Jemisin a Locus Award and a World Fantasy Award. The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms was also featured on Time Magazine’s 100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time.

The trilogy tells the tale of Yeine, the chief of the matriarchal Darre people, who finds herself the heiress to the Arameri throne when she is summoned to the city of Sky following the mysterious death of her mother. But taking over the throne of the Hundred Thousand Kingdoms is easier said than done. Not only is Yeine caught in a vicious power struggle with her own cousins, but she has to solve her mother's murder and contend with some godly intrigue, courtesy of the four who are currently imprisoned within the city.

Jemisin herself is a 2020 MacArthur Fellow and the first science fiction author to consecutively win the Best Novel Hugo for each of the books in her Broken Earth Trilogy. This isn't the first time one of her series has been picked up for television adaptation, with the Broken Earth trilogy already being developed into a show. Her current novel, The City We Became, made the New York Times bestseller list.

While no release date has been set for The Inheritance Trilogy, you can purchase a copy of the whole thing here.