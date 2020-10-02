'No Time to Die' will premiere no time in 2020, as James Bond sequel pushed to 2021

Daniel Craig's James Bond really has no time to go to the theater in — let's check — all of 2020. No Time to Die, Craig's last outing as secret agent 007, has been delayed once again - this time to a full year after its initial plan.

According to Variety, the film from director Cary Joji Fukunaga has suffered another scheudle bump due to the impact of the coronavirus on the theatrical industry. With plans to fully reopen theaters around the U.S. still vague or nonexistent — and Christopher Nolan's Tenet putting up mediocre box office numbers when it tried to resume business as usual — studios have been moving films back from theaters this fall. No Time to Die joins the likes of Wonder Woman 1984 and other blockbusters as it hikes a few months into the future.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience,” the filmmakers' statement reads. “We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year.”

This news comes a day after Billie Eilish released the full music video to the film's theme. The latest bump gives fans even more time to poke away at the film's secrets — like what the deal is with Rami Malek's villainous Safin or whether Lashana Lynch will truly replace Craig as the new 007. The film also stars Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, and Christoph Waltz.

While it was first scheduled for March, No Time to Die was the first film to shift due to COVID-19 and is now set to debut on April 2, 2021.