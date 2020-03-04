James Bond's No Time to Die needs more time as coronavirus pushes release to November

No Time To Die, the 25th James Bond film that will see director Cary Joji Fukunaga wrap up Daniel Craig's time as 007, is facing a big delay to its release amid a global coronavirus scare. The time-centric title has now gotten its hands on a lot more time — half a year's worth, in fact — as its March 31 premiere and April wide release will now be pushed far back due to a viral scare affecting much of (but not limited to) the entertainment industry at large.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the coronavirus scare is the driving force behind the delay after already impacting the press tours for the upcoming franchise entry which adds Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, and Lashana Lynch to a returning cast that includes Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz. However, in their first official announcement about the delay, MGM, Universal, and the producers don't mention the virus.

Take a look:

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time To Die will be postponed until November 2020," the official post reads. However, when the world gives a superspy lemons, the only course of action is to make lemonade:

While the U.K. will get the film a little earlier, as was the initial plan, the U.S. will now see the 25th landmark film release serendipitously on the 25th of November, just in time to take advantage of the Thanksgiving holiday momentum.