Latest Stories

DW_1206_BB_4114_6309_RT
Tag: Fangrrls
Doctor Who, 'Praxeus': Anyway we're all gonna die
WandaVision
Tag: TV
First look at the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki arrives in epic Super Bowl ad for Disney+
Doctor Who "Praxeus"
Tag: TV
How many brains does a Time Lord have? Doctor Who triples-down on Capaldi canon
Minions
Tag: Movies
Steve Carell's Gru rises to power in first gibberish-y trailer for Minions 2
Daniel Craig James Bond No Time to Die
More info i
Credit: Sony Pictures/Eon Productions
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

No Time To Die threatens a secret that will 'be the death of' James Bond in Super Bowl spot

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 2, 2020

Daniel Craig's James Bond has had a rough go of it since his debut in Casino Royale, all heading towards a climactic milestone in the 25th 007 movie: No Time To Die. Now, director Cary Fukunaga's entry into the iconic super-spy franchise has given fans another snippet of footage teasing everything that Bond movies should have: big villains, crazy gadgets, and women with dangerous secrets.

In fact, the latter of these is so deadly that, as the voiceover promises, when her secret gets out, "it will be the death of him." The trailer implies that the "him" in this scenario is Bond himself, who goes on to be flung out of a plane (in a smaller plane), shoot a car gun, and gorgeously climb down a mirror-windowed building.

More No Time to Die

Daniel Craig James Bond No Time to Die
Bond producer reveals how they talked Craig into returning, still 'in denial' about replacing him
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
WIRE Buzz: The Rise of Skywalker hits $1 billion; Daniel Craig is NOT James Bond in Heineken ad; more

Check it out:

Along with the good guys (Lashana Lynch's 00 agent), this trailer also gave fans more footage of the baddies. The recent Oscar winner Rami Malek's Phantom of the Opera-masked villain was joined in the trailer by Christoph Waltz's take on Ernst Blofeld, backing up the mysterious threat of a femme fatale's secret.

That's definitely been a problem for Craig's Bond in the past and fans know that this is his last hurrah as the character. Could this film include the death of James Bond?

No Time To Die threatens to change everything for James Bond when it hits theaters on April 10.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: No Time to Die
Tag: James Bond
Tag: 007
Tag: Super Bowl
Tag: Super Bowl 2020
Tag: Trailers

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker