'Nope': Jordan Peele reveals one-word title and poster for next film, promises a 'new terror'

Jordan Peele is once again keeping things simple for the title of his third feature film. Universal Pictures announced today that the Oscar-winning filmmaker's next movie is called Nope.

Do we have a plot synopsis to go with that name? Nope! All we have is an ominous teaser poster, a release date of July 2022, and the promise of a "new terror" from the man who gave us the Sunken Place and the Untethered. The project finds Peele teaming back up with Get Out's leading man, Daniel Kaluuya, who will co-star alongside The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun (who appeared in Season 1 of the Peele-produced reboot of The Twilight Zone), Keke Palmer (The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder), Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), and Brandon Perea (The OA).

Peele tweeted out the first piece of key art with a cloud emoji, which doesn't give much away. In fact, it doesn't give anything away! The poster itself depicts a menacing storm cloud looming over a secluded town boxed in by mountains and hills. The cloud's threatening aura is slightly offset by the colorful and childlike kite string sticking out of its billowing depths.

Check it out:

Is "Nope" the name of the town seen above? Is it a reference to unspeakable terrors that would make any sane human being utter that word over and over again? Your guesses are as good as ours.

“Jordan has established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal. He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds,” Universal Chairman Donna Langley said in October of 2019 when Peele's production company, Monkeypaw, signed an exclusive, five-year deal with the studio. “We also share an important goal with Monkeypaw when it comes to increasing representation on-screen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told, and the people who tell them.”

“It would not have been possible to make Get Out and Us without the endless trust and support we received from Donna Langley and the team at Universal," Peele added. "Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead."

Together, Get Out and Us have grossed over $500 million worldwide. The former nabbed four Academy Award nominations (including one for Kaluuya in the Best Actor category), taking home the gold for Best Original Screenplay.

Nope hits theaters everywhere on July 22, 2022.

