Latest Stories

The Walking Dead Norman Reedus, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker
Tag: TV
Norman Reedus promises The Walking Dead Season 9 finale will be '1000% different'
Michelle Yeoh and Alan Van Sprang in Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: TV
In 'Perpetual Infinity,' Star Trek: Discovery digs deep into Borg-ish past and future
michael burnham, dr. burnham, star trek discovery
Tag: Fangrrls
Did we get a new origin story in Star Trek: Discovery’s 'Perpetual Infinity'?
The 100 season 6 trailer
Tag: TV
Extended trailer for The 100 Season 6 shows an even more dangerous, distant future
The Walking Dead Norman Reedus, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker

Norman Reedus promises The Walking Dead Season 9 finale will be '1000% different'

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 28, 2019

So far, the ninth season of AMC's The Walking Dead has seen the exit of two major characters, a couple of substantial time jumps, some shocking deaths, and the rise of The Whisperers. As the game-changing chapter comes to a close, one has to wonder what new showrunner Angela Kang and company have in store for our plucky band of survivors. 

It turns out, something pretty massive. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Norman Reedus, who plays the crossbow-wielding, motorcycle-riding loner, Daryl Dixon, teased that the upcoming Season 9 finale will be "nothing like you’ve ever seen on The Walking Dead before."

"It’s completely different," Reedus told EW. "It was so fun to shoot. It’s a different look, 1000%, in the end. It’s a huge, visually explosive episode that’s going to be visually stunning."

The Walking Dead season finales have typically been pivotal moments for the show, usually involving showdowns with Negan, The Governor, or other big bads. They also have a tendency to end on a cliffhanger, teasing a much larger story to come. It sounds like that trend will continue this year. 

"We ended on a way that’s kind of The Great Escape. It’s not a wrap-it-all-up-in-a-bow episode. It’s definitely a moving forward sort of vibe. It’s just huge," said Reedus. 

He also praised Kang's work guiding the series in a new direction, calling her "very punk rock," while noting that "she jumps in. There’s a confidence with our crew and with our cast and with our storytelling that we’ve earned over the years. If you’re going to take risks, now’s the time to take them."

It turns out, Reedus isn't the only fan of Kang's work. Andrew Lincoln, who had his character, Rick Grimes, written out of the show early on this season so he can concentrate on a Walking Dead film trilogy, recently said as much to Reedus. 

"He was like, 'Man, I picked the wrong time to leave the show because it’s so f—ing good right now.' I’m like, 'Yeah, you did, dude. You picked the wrong time."

We'll see exactly what Reedus is talking about when The Walking Dead Season 9 finale airs this Sunday on AMC. 

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Norman Reedus
Tag: Daryl Dixon
Tag: Angela Kang
Tag: Andrew Lincoln
Tag: The Walking Dead Season 9

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: The Walking Dead Season 9
Screen Shot 2018-09-10 at 3.58.57 PM
Final Walking Dead Season 9 trailer highlights Rick's ending, introduces the Whisperers
Josh Weiss
Sep 10, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Andrew Lincoln
The Walking Dead
Walking Dead's Norman Reedus opens up about Andrew Lincoln's final bloody day
Jacob Oller
Oct 30, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Daryl Dixon
Tag: Andrew Lincoln
Walking-Dead-Rick-Daryl-Carl_0.jpg
Exclusive: The Walking Dead's Rick and Daryl debate the future in new clip
Jacob Oller
Oct 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: The Walking Dead Season 9
The Walking Dead episode 816 - Rick and Michonne head to battle
The Walking Dead: Rick might be leaving, but Kirkman says core comics story ‘intact’ for Season 9
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 1, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3