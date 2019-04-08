Latest Stories

Legends of Tomorrow Nate
Tag: TV
The team (and Nixon) tells the truth, plus a surprise death in the latest Legends of Tomorrow
Into the Badlands 309, Gaius
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Lewis Tan talks Gaius' future in 'Cobra Fang, Panther Claw'
A zombie meances in the World War Z video game
Tag: Games
Gaming: World War Z spills all the zombies; Overwatch has a Storm Rising; more
NASA Azure Rockets
Tag: Science
Whoa! Norwegians mistake NASA rocket tests for alien lights in the night sky
NASA Azure Rockets

Whoa! Norwegians mistake NASA rocket tests for alien lights in the night sky

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Apr 8, 2019

If you happened to be gazing up at the crystal clear Northern Norwegian sky this past Friday night, you might have been alarmed at the surreal set of odd shimmering lights appearing overhead.

Was it the first signs of an imminent alien invasion? Some new type of extraterrestrial superweapon meant to vaporize all Mankind? Or perhaps some biblical prophesy straight from the Book of Revelations coming to announce Armageddon? Not exactly.

NASA Norway Test

Credit: NASA Wallops Flight Facility

While residents and tourists invoking wild speculations and vivid imaginations might have caused quite a stir, cooler heads prevailed when it was revealed to be the result of a pair of NASA test rockets probing the magnetic mysteries of our upper atmosphere with chemical compounds, following a majestic aurora episode.

The Auroral Zone Upwelling Rocket Experiment (AZURE) mission was conducted on Apr. 5 from the Andøya Space Center in Norway, with the initial Black Brant XI sounding rocket launching at 6:14 p.m. EDT, and ascending to an altitude of 200 miles. It was followed by the immediate launch of a second Black Brant XI at 6:16 p.m. EDT soaring to a final altitude of 202 miles.

Check out this trippy time-lapse video from photographer Michael Theusner:

The alluring light show was produced via chemical compounds expelled by the AZURE rockets, the first of eight experimental missions to launch from Norwegian bases in Andøya and Svalbard and target the electrically charged atmospheric layer known as the ionosphere. Those colorful undulating sheets of the aurora borealis are the heavenly product of collisions between Earth’s atmosphere and particles from the Sun. NASA's missions will track and analyze the clashing interactions of our planet's magnetic field lines and dynamic particles from space that constantly bombard our planet.

Azure Rockets

Credit: NASA Wallops Flight Facility

The ionizing tracers (trimethylaluminum and a barium-strontium mixture) were released at altitudes of approximately 71 to 155 miles above Earth's surface and posed no immediate hazard to area residents, per NASA. These lofty detectives should assist the American space agency in measuring the violent vertical winds that blend electrically charged particles and energy through the atmosphere, thereby discovering the winds' density and temperature.

While not as thrilling as a full-scale alien armada in attack mode, they did provide an eerie light show to kick off the Norwegian weekend in style.

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: NASA
Tag: space
Tag: Science
Tag: Aurora borealis

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: