Watch: NOS4A2 novelist Joe Hill reveals a deep look inside the AMC adaptation

"It looks like what I imagined, but it also looks better..."

That's the kind of affirmation any adaptation only hopes to get from its creator, and with those words, Joe Hill seems to be all-in with AMC's upcoming series incarnation of his 2013 novel, NOS4A2.

In the exclusive featurette above, Hill talks about the world and characters he created in the book, and how surreal it's been to see those creations come to life for the series.

NOS4A2 stars Ashleigh Cummings as Vic McQueen and Zachary Quinto as the supernatural soul succubus Charlie Manx. The woman behind the adaptation is executive producer/showrunner, Jami O'Brien; a writer and producer on AMC's Hell on Wheels, she was first approached about this series by AMC executive Emma Miller.

Zachary Quinto as Charlie Manx in NOS4A2. Credit: AMC

When SYFY WIRE caught up with O'Brien at the TCA winter tour earlier this year, she said at the time that she had never read Hill's book, but was a fan of his comic series with artist Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke and Key (2008–2013).

"So I picked it up, not really knowing what to expect, thinking that I would like it because I liked Locke and Key," she recalled. "I cracked it open and it's about a kid from Massachusetts. I'm from Billerica, a town in Massachusetts. I couldn't believe it. I just felt like, 'I know this kid, I know this town, I know this world.' "

For the series, O'Brien sets up a slow-burn story that eventually pits the specially powered Vic against the vampiresque Manx in a narrative that she hopes will surprise audiences of both the book and series.

"There's a moment in the series where Vic's mom says to her, 'Vicky, people can be good and bad, they can be both. Your trouble is, you only ever see the good.' That's what I love about all the characters on the show. They're hard to pin down," she said.

NOS4A2 premieres on June 2 at 10 p.m. ET/9 CT on AMC.