WIRE Buzz: NOS4A2 gets terrifying teaser; Josh Gad, Cynthia Erivo singing Rip Van Winkle; more

The upcoming horror series NOS4A2 released a new teaser on Twitter, and it looks spectacularly terrifying.

Based on Joe Hill's 2013 novel of the same name, the series stars Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) as Charlie Manx, an ancient, powerful being who feeds on the life forces of children. If that's not bad enough, Manx transports the children's souls to a place he calls Christmasland, where they turn into terrifying creatures themselves so he can feed off their youthful vigor.

The 10-part limited series will air on AMC this summer, but showrunner Jami O’Brien is hoping for future seasons to elaborate on the world created in Hill's book. The series will also be screening a special premiere at SXSW next week.

Next up, Josh Gad (Frozen ) and Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale) are joining forces for a musical take on the American folktale Rip Van Winkle. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gad provided the initial idea and will produce the picture. Erivo will serve as executive producer as well as star.

The colonial-era story was written by Washington Irving, who wrote The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The story follows the eponymous Van Winkle, a man who falls asleep for roughly four decades and misses the American Revolution in the process.

Amanda Idoko, who's writing Plastic Man for Warner Bros., will pen the Van Winkle script based on Gad's idea. However, no details about Gad's take on the essential piece of American folklore have been made public at this time.

Finally, one of the many Star Trek series on CBS All Access has added two to its cast. Variety reports that the currently untitled series centered on Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) has cast Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd as series regulars, though no details on their roles have been revealed.

Cabrera previously starred in Transformers: The Last Knight and the historical drama series The Musketeers. Hurd has previously appeared in Daredevil and Ash Vs. Evil Dead, as well as a recent arc on Blindspot.

The series will focus on the Starfleet captain made famous by Patrick Stewart, who's reprising the role he played in seven seasons in Star Trek: The Next Generation, though he apparently won't be a captain this time around. He last played Picard on the big screen in 2002's Star Trek: Nemesis, and provided the voice for the videogame Star Trek: Legacy in 2006.

