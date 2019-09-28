Christopher Lloyd (and a fleet of DeLoreans!) zip back to the future to rev-up NostalgiaCon: See the exclusive pics

Great Scott! No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you. Back to the Future's Doctor Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and a battalion of DeLorean's have taken over NostalgiaCon in Anaheim, California and SYFY WIRE is here to bring you the exclusive pics!

NostalgiaCon is kicking off its inaugural year with a legitimate bang! We can't think of anything more '80s than bringing out a fleet of DeLoreans and we are 100% here for it. The two-day event is a celebration of decades past and all of the wonderful movies, events, and icons that helped define them.

As the CEO/Co-Founder of NostalgiaCon, Manny Ruiz, previously told SYFY WIRE, "It is fitting that the world's first '80s pop culture convention and franchise that celebrates all things retro, would launch with a literal road trip 'back to the future' in a DeLorean!" We can't imagine anyone better suited to kick off this event than Lloyd himself. Beyond Back to the Future, Lloyd was a feature in those other '80s favs like Judge Dredd and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Here's your exclusive look in the gallery below:



For many of us, the '80s will always hold a special place in our little genre-filled hearts. It was the decade that gave us everything from The Goonies to The Dark Crystal and of course, the iconic Back to the Future. NostalgiaCon isn't limited to movies, they are also celebrating music, television, and videogames. Additional appearances include The Original GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride). The convention organizers promise this isn't a recap, it's a renaissance. With everything they have packed into Saturday and Sunday, we're inclined to agree!

Tickets for the weekend event range from $55 – $230, and provide access to panels, photo ops, concerts, and a radical expo. Who knows, maybe you'll run into Sean Astin (Stranger Things, The Goonies) or Val Kilmer (Top Gun)! NostalgiaCon kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 28 and picks back up for its second and final day at 8 a.m. PT on Sept. 29. Check out the event’s website for more information.