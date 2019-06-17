Latest Stories

Karl Urban The Boys
Tag: TV
New NSFW trailer for The Boys delivers on blood, dolphins, and Spice Girls
cyke and jean
Tag: Fangrrls
The strange loves of Cyclops
Michael Keaton in Tim Burton's Batman 1989
Tag: Movies
Let's remember the embarrassingly great gadgets from the 1989 Batman
The Lorax
Tag: Movies
California tree that inspired Dr. Seuss's The Lorax collapses
Karl Urban The Boys
More info i
Credit: Amazon
Tag: TV
Tag: News

New NSFW trailer for The Boys delivers on blood, dolphins, and Spice Girls

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jun 17, 2019

We all wish superheroes were real, but we never really take the time to think about how dangerous and destructive they'd be in a modern-day society. The latest NSFW trailer (seriously, emphasis on NSFW!) for Amazon's TV adaptation of The Boys will give you an inkling of just how much havoc a god-like being would wreak on normal humans. 

Within the first 20 seconds of the teaser, we see Jack Quaid's character, Hughie Campbell, lose his girlfriend to a Flash-esque speedster, who reduces the poor woman to a bloody pulp. As Hughie, still holding her amputated arms, screams in anguish, you'll begin to realize that wishing for comic books to come to life isn't so great after all.

You can watch the new trailer below, but be warned: The footage contained in it involves plenty of gore and cursing that may not be suitable for younger audiences. With that in mind, feel free to go crazy:

Yes, the trailer you just watched has plenty of blood, violence, and cursing, but it also has a laughing dolphin and a pretty rad Spice Girls analogy that leads into the group's hit song, "Wannabe." No, you are not hallucinating — all of that just happened before your very eyes, and we, for one, could not be more pumped for this show.

Based on the beloved comics of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is about a special group that both reins in and punishes heroes when they start to get out of hand. The task force is led by Billy Butcher (played by Thor: Ragnarok's Karl Urban in the series).

Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Madelyn Stillwell, and Simon Pegg all co-star.

Season 1 of The Boys drops on Amazon Prime Video Friday, July 26. It's executive-produced by Preacher's Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless) serves as showrunner and producer.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Boys
Tag: Amazon
Tag: Karl Urban
Tag: Garth Ennis
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Darick Robertson

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: