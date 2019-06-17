New NSFW trailer for The Boys delivers on blood, dolphins, and Spice Girls

We all wish superheroes were real, but we never really take the time to think about how dangerous and destructive they'd be in a modern-day society. The latest NSFW trailer (seriously, emphasis on NSFW!) for Amazon's TV adaptation of The Boys will give you an inkling of just how much havoc a god-like being would wreak on normal humans.

Within the first 20 seconds of the teaser, we see Jack Quaid's character, Hughie Campbell, lose his girlfriend to a Flash-esque speedster, who reduces the poor woman to a bloody pulp. As Hughie, still holding her amputated arms, screams in anguish, you'll begin to realize that wishing for comic books to come to life isn't so great after all.

You can watch the new trailer below, but be warned: The footage contained in it involves plenty of gore and cursing that may not be suitable for younger audiences. With that in mind, feel free to go crazy:

Video of The Boys - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Yes, the trailer you just watched has plenty of blood, violence, and cursing, but it also has a laughing dolphin and a pretty rad Spice Girls analogy that leads into the group's hit song, "Wannabe." No, you are not hallucinating — all of that just happened before your very eyes, and we, for one, could not be more pumped for this show.

Based on the beloved comics of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is about a special group that both reins in and punishes heroes when they start to get out of hand. The task force is led by Billy Butcher (played by Thor: Ragnarok's Karl Urban in the series).

Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Madelyn Stillwell, and Simon Pegg all co-star.

Season 1 of The Boys drops on Amazon Prime Video Friday, July 26. It's executive-produced by Preacher's Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless) serves as showrunner and producer.