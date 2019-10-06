NYCC 2019: Batwoman cast on Kate's solo journey and a surprise pilot guest

Move over, Batman — there's a new caped crusader in Gotham, and her name is Kate Kane.

Sadly, Batwoman lead Ruby Rose was unable to attend, but two of her badass co-stars were on site at New York Comic Con this year to give us some fun hints about what to expect when Kate dons the cape and cowl for her solo series.

Joining SYFY's Whitney Moore on the Live Stage at NYCC were Rachel Skarsten, who plays the mysterious Season 1 baddie Alice with her own special connection to Batwoman, and Meagan Tandy, who plays Sophie, Kate's former girlfriend and agent in The Crows, Gotham's private security force.

According to Skarsten, Alice already "has a very specific axe to grind with another character," but warned that fans of the Batwoman comics are definitely already privy to her more spoilery origins. "She kind of goes back and forth between being completely insane and unsettlingly normal, and she's been a joy to play."

For Tandy, who arguably plays one of the strongest female characters on the series, her favorite part of being on the show was learning all of the fun and badass stunts for Sophie's character arc. "I feel like I can dropkick somebody now. I just love active stuff, so it's a lot of fun." Sadly, her enthusiasm wasn't shared by Skarsten, who added that stunts aren't exactly her favorite — "because I'm so bad at it."

You can watch the full interview below, where the Batwoman cast discusses their respective relationships with Kate Kane, the way their characters subvert expectations this season, and Skarsten's long-running connection to the DC universe going all the way back to the WB's Birds of Prey: