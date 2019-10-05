Surprise, Puddin! Birds of Prey cast swoops in on NYCC 2019 for unexpected visit

New York Comic Con got pecked in the face this afternoon by four cast members from DC's upcoming Birds of Prey film.

Showing up for a surprise signing right next to the movie's costume display, Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary), Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain), and Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya) were welcomed by a large crowd of cheering fans. The two actors noticeably absent were Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor, who play Huntress and Black Mask, respectively.

Written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) and directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs), Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is all about what happens when Harley decides to call it Splitsville with the Joker. Now out on her own, she decides to do some good in Gotham by protecting young Cassandra from the vengeance of the city's most feared and sadistic crime lord, Black Mask.

Below, you can check out a photo of Robbie and Smollett-Bell we snagged at the event. Sadly, our wings are in the shop, so we couldn't hover over the swelling mass of bodies to snag a better image. Maybe Margot can lend us hers ...

Credit: Josh Weiss

"This is not Batman’s Gotham," Yan said in April. "Our Gotham is so much scrappier."

Co-starring in the high-profile comic book project—which dropped its first colorful trailer earlier in the week—are Chris Messina, Ali Wong, Steven Williams, Derek Wilson, Dana Lee, François Chau, and Matthew Willig.

Birds of Prey shows off its sharp talons in theaters everywhere February 7, 2020.

