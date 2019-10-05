NYCC 2019: Breaking down the Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery trailers

Are you ready to boldly go where no one has gone before? At New York Comic Con 2019, the Star Trek Universe double panel unleashed two hotly anticipated trailers: the first look at Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 and the second trailer for Star Trek: Picard.

There's a lot to get excited about in these clips, and SYFY WIRE's Caitlin Busch, Jackie Jennings, and Jordan Carlos are breaking down both trailers for your viewing enjoyment. First up is Discovery, which is taking viewers farther into the future than we've ever seen in Star Trek. Over 900 years will have passed between Seasons 2 and 3 as the crew struggles to adjust to their new time period. The trailer seems to hint that the Federation is dead and gone. But with the Discovery crew reunited, we think that hope is still alive.

Next up is Picard’s trailer. And for all of the talk that this show wouldn't be Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion, we've now got four confirmed TNG characters on the series. Picard and Data were already known, but this was the first time we've seen Riker and Troi since the final episode of Star Trek: Enterprise. Now, we just need Dr. Crusher, LaForge, and Worf before it's a full TNG party!

If the trailer is any indication, Picard is also going to heavily revisit the Borg. Plus, Star Trek: Voyager's Seven of Nine has never looked more badass than she did in this footage. 2020 is gonna be a great year for Star Trek fans.

For the full trailer breakdowns, check out the entire video!