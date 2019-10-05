Latest Stories

Group cosplay
Tag: Movies
Cosplayers who are not white, thin, or physically able thrive at NYCC
NYCC 2019 Sunday Cosplay 84
Tag: Movies
NYCC 2019: Day 4 cosplay gallery
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Tag: Movies
Cursed Child Sweepstakes
2 She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Tag: TV
She-Ra showrunner pushes for He-Man Crossover Christmas Special at NYCC

Picard NYCC Trailer Breakdown | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

NYCC 2019: Breaking down the Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery trailers

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 5, 2019
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now

Are you ready to boldly go where no one has gone before? At New York Comic Con 2019, the Star Trek Universe double panel unleashed two hotly anticipated trailers: the first look at Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 and the second trailer for Star Trek: Picard.

There's a lot to get excited about in these clips, and SYFY WIRE's Caitlin Busch, Jackie Jennings, and Jordan Carlos are breaking down both trailers for your viewing enjoyment. First up is Discovery, which is taking viewers farther into the future than we've ever seen in Star Trek. Over 900 years will have passed between Seasons 2 and 3 as the crew struggles to adjust to their new time period. The trailer seems to hint that the Federation is dead and gone. But with the Discovery crew reunited, we think that hope is still alive.

More Original Video

Area 51 Discomplicated
Area 51 Discomplicated: What's really going down at America's favorite secret locale
Blade Runner hero
Hot Take Intervention: Blade Runner

Next up is Picard’s trailer. And for all of the talk that this show wouldn't be Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion, we've now got four confirmed TNG characters on the series. Picard and Data were already known, but this was the first time we've seen Riker and Troi since the final episode of Star Trek: Enterprise. Now, we just need Dr. Crusher, LaForge, and Worf before it's a full TNG party!

If the trailer is any indication, Picard is also going to heavily revisit the Borg. Plus, Star Trek: Voyager's Seven of Nine has never looked more badass than she did in this footage. 2020 is gonna be a great year for Star Trek fans.

For the full trailer breakdowns, check out the entire video!

SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Star Trek: Picard
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: