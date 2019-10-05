Latest Stories

Y: The Last Man started With One Eager Teenager | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

NYCC 2019: Brian K. Vaughan & Pia Guerra look back at Y: The Last Man

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 5, 2019
Back in 2002, Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra unleashed Y: The Last Man, an instant fan favorite Vertigo comic that explored a very unique post-apocalypse. Every male on Earth died in a plague, except for Yorick Brown and his pet monkey, Ampersand. That meant that the future was female, and the fate of humanity belonged to women.

FX is currently turning Y into a television series, but at New York Comic Con, SYFY WIRE welcomed Vaughan and Guerra to the Live Stage to share a few memories about the comic. According to Vaughan, even they can't necessarily remember how it all came together.

"I knew I wanted to write a book about gender, and I guess I had just been through a bad breakup," noted Vaughan. "We told so many origin stories this weekend, I don't remember what is fact or what is fiction. It didn't become what it was until I met Pia. And then it really evolved from my original idea after I met her."

Guerra told us that it was an easy choice to join Vaughan on the comic.

"I loved it," recalled Guerra. "I just wanted to get started right away. It was a great idea. It had concepts that were hard sci-fi, it talks about gender, but it was couched in a story that was really just about a guy trying to get to his girl. It had so much heart, that I was like 'this is great. I can't wait. Let's go.'"

For more Y: The Last Man memories, check out the full video!

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Pia Guerra
Tag: Brian K. Vaughan
Tag: Y: The Last Man
Tag: CONS
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019

