NYCC 2019: Check out the full RWBY panel

Are you ready for more RWBY? The team behind RWBY is excited to bring it to you! You don't have too long to wait until Volume 7 drops — November 2 — but the team had a lot of other stuff to share.

Join co-writer and showrunner Kerry Shawcross and actors Miles Luna (Jaune Arc), Lindsay Jones (Ruby Rose), Kara Eberle (Weiss Schnee), Arryn Zech (Blake Belladonna), and Barbara Dunkelman (Yang Xiao Long) as they share what they are most excited to show you in Volume 7. Hint: A lot of it has to do with costumes.

Shawcross also reveals details about a ton of merch, including the official companion book from Viz; a new book coming in 2020; comics from DC; a soundtrack; and more. There is a competition for fans to have their art become licensed show art. There will be RWBY-themed skins available for Smite.

And finally, Shawcross announces that, before Volume 7 is out, the show has been picked up for Volumes 8 and 9, so you have lots of RWBY to look forward to.

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.