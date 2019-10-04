NYCC 2019: Chris Claremont may have an X-Men-sized secret

Last month, X-Men legend Chris Claremont returned to the New Mutants alongside artist Bill Sienkiewicz for a special one-shot. While New Mutants: War Children was a blast to the past, Claremont didn't hide his desire to revisit the X-Men family of characters that he guided for 17 years. When Claremont visited the SYFY WIRE Live Stage, he beamed with pride as he shared the story of how his son cornered a Marvel editor and suggested that Claremont and Sienkiewicz expand their story to 100 pages.

Claremont also told us that there's really no escape from the X-Men's orbit. Nor does he really want to leave behind the heroes he created and nurtured.

"That's the trouble with falling in love with these idiots," exclaimed Claremont. "You can't walk away, no matter how hard you try. As a line was said in Godfather III, 'no matter how hard I try to walk out, they keep pulling me back in.' I figure if Al Pacino can get away with it, I might as well give it a shot."

Additionally, Claremont let it slip that he might re-team with artist Salvador Larroca on a new Marvel project. Claremont and Larroca previously collaborated on Fantastic Four and X-Treme X-Men. However, Claremont was careful to suggest that nothing is final.

"It's a possibility, I have no idea what that means," said Claremont. "I guess you better come to the panel tomorrow with me and [Marvel editor-in-chief] C.B. [Cebulski] and see what that's all about. Because it'll be as much of a surprise to me as it will be to you."

