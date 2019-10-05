NYCC 2019: Con After Dark Night 1

New York Comic Con. It's big. It's bold. And oh so much stuff goes on.

With such a flood of reveals, surprises, special guests, and panel discussions to overwhelm the five senses and short-circuit our adrenalized geek brains, we're fortunate that the SYFY WIRE: Con After Dark crew is here to encapsulate the madness in their own inimitable style.

Join Jordan Carlos, Jackie Jennings, and Caitlin Busch as they run down the hot takes and must-know details of the first two days of NYCC 2019, with news of a Big Mouth spinoff at Netflix called Human Resources, the first episode screening of Resident Alien, reactions to HBO's Watchmen prestige series, the unveiling of SYFYs "Fresh Kit" emergency hygiene pack, rapper Mega Ran freestyling comic characters, cosplay galore, and more.

Have a look at what went on at the Con!