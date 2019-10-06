NYCC 2019: Con After Dark Night 2

New York Comic Con is a brash bonanza of beautiful awesomeness touching on nearly every facet of geek culture and popular entertainment offerings.

With its wondrous wave of reveals, surprises, special guests, and panel discussions to stimulate our minds and empty our wallets, we're glad that the SYFY WIRE: Con After Dark posse is positioned here to encapsulate the NYCC excitement in their own signature style.

Sit down with Jordan Carlos, Jackie Jennings, Caitlin Busch, and a dude that might or might not be George Lucas as they blast us through all the festivities and fan-fave announcements that broke on Saturday at NYCC 2019, including a sneak peek teaser for Alex Garland's Devs, Daniel Craig as 007 in No Time to Die, reactions to the new Star Trek: Picard trailer, Shopping Bingo, and a rousing round of Musical Cosplay.

Don't be shy. Dive in and tell us your favorite highlight of Day 2!