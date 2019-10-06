Latest Stories

Princess Leia Carrie Fisher Return of the Jedi
Tag: Movies
Paul LeBlanc, hairstylist for Princess Leia on Star Wars: ROTJ, dies at 73
Linda Hamilton, Sarah Connor, The Terminator
Tag: Movies
Terminator: Dark Fate director keeps crying over ‘emotional’ ending to Sarah Connor’s story
scream_queen_mark-patton-2
Tag: Fangrrls
Freddy's Revenge star Mark Patton on the secrets in Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
Water balloon hits its target in Daybreak from Netflix
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Daybreak trailer crushes the apocalypse; Amanda Seyfried in new ghost thriller; more

Con After Dark: Night 2 | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

NYCC 2019: Con After Dark Night 2

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 6, 2019

New York Comic Con is a brash bonanza of beautiful awesomeness touching on nearly every facet of geek culture and popular entertainment offerings.

With its wondrous wave of reveals, surprises, special guests, and panel discussions to stimulate our minds and empty our wallets, we're glad that the SYFY WIRE: Con After Dark posse is positioned here to encapsulate the NYCC excitement in their own signature style.

Sit down with Jordan Carlos, Jackie Jennings, Caitlin Busch, and a dude that might or might not be George Lucas as they blast us through all the festivities and fan-fave announcements that broke on Saturday at NYCC 2019, including a sneak peek teaser for Alex Garland's Devs, Daniel Craig as 007 in No Time to Die, reactions to the new Star Trek: Picard trailer, Shopping Bingo, and a rousing round of Musical Cosplay.

Don't be shy. Dive in and tell us your favorite highlight of Day 2!

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: SYFY WIRE CON AFTER DARK
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: