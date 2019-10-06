Latest Stories

Group cosplay
Tag: Movies
Cosplayers who are not white, thin, or physically able thrive at NYCC
NYCC 2019 Sunday Cosplay 84
Tag: Movies
NYCC 2019: Day 4 cosplay gallery
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Tag: Movies
Cursed Child Sweepstakes
2 She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Tag: TV
She-Ra showrunner pushes for He-Man Crossover Christmas Special at NYCC

Star Wars Spoilers From Legos? | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Games
Tag: Features

NYCC 2019: Do new Star Wars: Episode IX Lego toys carry spoilery details?

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 6, 2019
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now

Playsets and limited-edition spaceships emanating from the Star Wars galaxy are one of the cornerstones of the vast LEGO marketing empire and with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker striking theaters in December, the new releases are ready to roll out like waves of pesky TIE fighters screaming from a formidable Star Destroyer.

SYFY WIRE is preparing for the inevitable build-up and fortunately our Con After Dark crew is up to the challenge of breaking down the latest Star Wars Lego toys to see if any Lucasfilm secrets for the last film of the trilogy can be extracted from the current selection of choice collectibles starting to hit retailers now.

 

Join Jordan Carlos, Jackie Jennings, and Caitlin Busch in the video above as they pick apart an awesome offering of Star Wars: Episode IX LEGOs and attempt to glean some spoilery knowledge of the new characters after a rousing session of pure playtime with the shiny new Y-Wing, Kylo Ren's Shuttle, Treadspeeder, and Millennium Falcon sets.

A bit of Boolio, anyone?

SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now
Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: LEGO
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: CONS
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: