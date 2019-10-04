Latest Stories

Todd McFarlane
SYFY WIRE spawns new documentary on Todd McFarlane and his rich legacy
Who Won the Week Episode 200: Birds of Prey, Joker, Raising Dion (and a little NYCC)
NYCC 2019: The Midnight Society officially reforms at Nick's Are You Afraid of the Dark? panel
Things get dark in the Season 3 trailer for Marvel's Runaways

Felicia Day Wrote A Book For The Super Nerd In You | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

NYCC 2019: Felicia Day wrote a book for the super nerd in you

SYFY WIRE Staff
For the first time in four years, Felicia Day is back for New York Comic Con! Day has a long list of geek credits, including founding Geek and Sundry, creating and starring in The Guild, and several appearances in genre favorites. She also wrote a book, You're Never Weird on the Internet (Almost), that chronicled her journey as a creator. Now, Day's back with a brand new book called Embrace Your Weird. At NYCC, Day dropped by the SYFY WIRE Live Stage to tell us more about her latest endeavor.

"After I wrote my memoir, a lot of people came up to me and told me how my story inspired them to start creating," said Day. "I love what I do, and the fact that I can inspire other people to embrace who they are and be free with creativity and also just getting their voice out in the world is really important."

"This book is a lot of funny, geeky advice on how to be more creative," continued Day. "How to define yourself as a creator and a person, and how to overcome things like procrastination and anxiety. All of the things that keep our voices silent. But I believe that creativity is the best self-care that we can do. Also, there's pictures of roid-ed out unicorns and fart jokes. So it's funny and also good for you."

Day also brought us up to speed about what she's been working on and graced us with the unexpected showdown between her various characters from The Magicians to Supernatural.

For more geeky fun with Day, check out our full video!

