The Walking Dead returns - now with choreography!
Rip Taylor Stormtrooper
Rip Taylor, known as the King of Confetti, dead at 84
Rosario Dawson Wonder Woman: Bloodlines NYCC
NYCC 2019's SYFY WIRE Stage had all the celebs and we have pics to prove it!
Group cosplay
Cosplayers who are not white, thin, or physically able thrive at NYCC
Rosario Dawson Wonder Woman: Bloodlines NYCC
NYCC 2019's SYFY WIRE Stage had all the celebs and we have pics to prove it!

Contributed by
Christian Long
Oct 6, 2019
This past weekend at New York Comic Con, the stars came out in the daytime. 

Throughout the four-day event, SYFY WIRE had dozens of creators, artists, and actors visit our Live Stage at NYCC to discuss their projects, their ideas, and what it is that they love about working in genre. And we have the pictures to prove it. 

Thursday, talent ranged from the cast of the irreverent Netflix comedy Big Mouth, Matthew Vaughn and the cast of the upcoming Kingsman prequel The King's Man, and a delightful chat with genre fan favorite Felicia Day about her new book for the super-nerd in all of us. Things capped off with Todd McFarlane giving us an update on his quest to bring Spawn back to the big screen. 

Things kept going Friday with Chris Claremont teasing his X-Men-sized secret, and early sneak peeks at both Resident Alien with Alan Tudyk and Wonder Woman: Bloodlines with the new voice of Diana Prince, Rosario Dawson. Saturday featured cast members from Netflix's Lost in Space, Hulu's Castle Rock, and SYFY's own Wynonna Earp teasing their new seasons. Also on-hand was Sturgill Simpson, who's bringing his Grammy-winning sound to the Netflix anime Sound & Fury

Sunday showed no signs of slowing down, either. While there were behind-the-scenes conversations about new seasons of Riverdale, The Orville, and the upcoming Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, things also got a little bit nostalgic with cast reunions for both Batman Beyond and Angel

All in all, it was a pretty epic four days.

If you want to relive any of the moments, you can click here to check out these videos and more here. You can also click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

Big Mouth NYCC
The King's Man NYCC
Felicia Day NYCC
Todd McFarlane NYCC
The Grudge cast NYCC
Chris Claremont NYCC
Kimberly Ann Hart Pink Ranger NYCC
Alan Tudyk NYCC
Rosario Dawson NYCC
Parker Posey NYCC
Sturgill Simpson Sound & Fury
Lizzie Caplan Castle Rock NYCC
Wynonna Earp NYCC
Joe Hill NYCC
Sean Astin Billy Boyd NYCC
Snowpiercer cast NYCC
Angel cast reunion NYCC
Care Bear NYCC
Rachel Skarsten Meagan Tandy Batwoman NYCC
Riverdale cast NYCC
DJ Steve Aoki
Sam Raimi Alexandre Aja Crawl NYCC
