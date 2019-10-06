NYCC 2019's SYFY WIRE Stage had all the celebs and we have pics to prove it!

This past weekend at New York Comic Con, the stars came out in the daytime.

Throughout the four-day event, SYFY WIRE had dozens of creators, artists, and actors visit our Live Stage at NYCC to discuss their projects, their ideas, and what it is that they love about working in genre. And we have the pictures to prove it.

Thursday, talent ranged from the cast of the irreverent Netflix comedy Big Mouth, Matthew Vaughn and the cast of the upcoming Kingsman prequel The King's Man, and a delightful chat with genre fan favorite Felicia Day about her new book for the super-nerd in all of us. Things capped off with Todd McFarlane giving us an update on his quest to bring Spawn back to the big screen.

Things kept going Friday with Chris Claremont teasing his X-Men-sized secret, and early sneak peeks at both Resident Alien with Alan Tudyk and Wonder Woman: Bloodlines with the new voice of Diana Prince, Rosario Dawson. Saturday featured cast members from Netflix's Lost in Space, Hulu's Castle Rock, and SYFY's own Wynonna Earp teasing their new seasons. Also on-hand was Sturgill Simpson, who's bringing his Grammy-winning sound to the Netflix anime Sound & Fury.

Sunday showed no signs of slowing down, either. While there were behind-the-scenes conversations about new seasons of Riverdale, The Orville, and the upcoming Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, things also got a little bit nostalgic with cast reunions for both Batman Beyond and Angel.

All in all, it was a pretty epic four days.

If you want to relive any of the moments, you can click here to check out these videos and more here. You can also click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.