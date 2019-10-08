Latest Stories

The Addams Family (1991)
Tag: Fangrrls
So does The Addams Family practice inbreeding or what?
Fear Street
Tag: TV
R.L. Stine's Fear Street books really deserved to be on TV, especially these 5 stories
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Kevin Feige teases Ant-Man's MCU future; Apple unwraps Christmas Carol musical; more
Rosa Salazar Short Treks
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Rosa Salazar & H. Jon Benjamin have trouble with tribbles in new Short Treks trailer

Marvel Hero Project Tells Super Kids Stories | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

NYCC 2019: Marvel's Hero Project tells super kids stories

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 8, 2019

Disney+ is set to take the streaming world by storm when it blasts onto the entertainment scene on November 12 with its potent force of special programming and iconic properties including Star Wars, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, Classic Disney, Disney Animation, and Nat Geo.

One of the more intriguing offerings hitting the airwaves is an inspiring new documentary show from the House of Ideas titled Marvel's Hero Project, where showrunners profile regular kids from all over America who are the heroes of their own communities and demonstrate great powers to help others. It's a poignant series delivered straight from the talent-rich makers of Spider Man, Iron Man, and the Avengers that takes these ambitious children and tells their story in their very own comic book.

Disney Plus

Credit: Disney

SYFY WIRE's Karama Horne was on hand at New York Comic Con to hear all about Marvel's 20-episode program that allows extraordinary kids to share their own tales and learn from producers Sarah Amos, Sana Amanat, and Stephen Wacker how this series will illuminate real-life youngsters doing remarkable things.

Listen in on the discussion and watch the official trailer in the video below, then tell us how you think Marvel's Hero Project might fare on Disney's new streaming service when it debuts on November 12.

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Marvel's Hero Project
Tag: CONS
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: