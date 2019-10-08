NYCC 2019: Marvel's Hero Project tells super kids stories

Disney+ is set to take the streaming world by storm when it blasts onto the entertainment scene on November 12 with its potent force of special programming and iconic properties including Star Wars, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, Classic Disney, Disney Animation, and Nat Geo.

One of the more intriguing offerings hitting the airwaves is an inspiring new documentary show from the House of Ideas titled Marvel's Hero Project, where showrunners profile regular kids from all over America who are the heroes of their own communities and demonstrate great powers to help others. It's a poignant series delivered straight from the talent-rich makers of Spider Man, Iron Man, and the Avengers that takes these ambitious children and tells their story in their very own comic book.

Credit: Disney

SYFY WIRE's Karama Horne was on hand at New York Comic Con to hear all about Marvel's 20-episode program that allows extraordinary kids to share their own tales and learn from producers Sarah Amos, Sana Amanat, and Stephen Wacker how this series will illuminate real-life youngsters doing remarkable things.

