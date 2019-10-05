Latest Stories

NYCC 2019: My Hero Academia cast teases Season 4

SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 5, 2019
A sneak peek of Season 4 of Funimation's My Hero Academia, the addictive Japanese anime series, was unspooled Friday at Madison Square Garden and fans were offered an enticing glimpse of Izuku Midoriya attempting to impress Sir Nighteye in a short but sensational tease.

The acclaimed import chronicles the exploits of Young Izuku Midoriya and his classmate pals at U.A. High as they transform into a legitimate force of professional heroes. Season 3 wrapped up in September of 2018 and the new 25-episode offering has been confirmed to drop on Saturday, October 12 in Japan, with Simulcast on tap with Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Credit: Funimation

SYFY WIRE was present at the My Hero Academia panel at NYCC to hear all the upcoming surprises for this supercharged manga show, with the voices behind Kirishima, Momo, Deku, Overhaul, and Mirio taking the stage at New York Comic Con to chat about secrets of Season 4 and beyond. Join the vocal cast and tell us if you're psyched for the upcoming episodes!

