Group cosplay
NYCC 2019: Outlander cast drops hints about Season 5

SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 6, 2019
Jamie and Claire of Outlander have made it through battle, political strife being separated by hundreds of years of time — but will they hang on through Season 5?

SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett chatted with Catriona Balfe (Claire), Sam Heughan (Jamie), Duncan Lacroix (Murtagh), Dave Berry (Lord John Grey) and Maria Doyle Kennedy (Jocasta).

Claire and Jamie are always cheating some sort of dire circumstances to stay together, to which Heughan said "stronger together," which may or may not be a teaser. At least he and Claire will actually have a homestead in Season 5, though it doesn't exactly erase issues with Murtagh. This season is really going to be about the family more than anything (even if they have a thing to say about who Bree married). Never mind the fact that Jamie is up against his godfather because he's now sided with the British.

 

Also, can we talk about Murtagh and Jocasta? If you weren't there, imagine screams from the audience.

Say you’ve read the books and never watched the series. No, Murtagh is not a zombie but really alive. Also, you have to respect. what Maria Doyle Kennedy said about Murtagh and Jocasta falling in love. She emphasized that that it was refreshing to see that in "people over 20," which totally deserved a standing ovation. That was her mic drop moment right there.

Does anyone have a favorite episode or moment from Season 4 that will get their character where they want them to be in Season 5? Balfe is partial to Episode 13, which she felt "was a cool element to add to our show" because of the rich, detailed way it depicted a certain time in American history. Murtagh loved doing the scene where Willie saves Jamie from an attack because it really shows the bond between father and son.

Keep watching if you want to hear more reveals like this!

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.

