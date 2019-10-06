NYCC 2019: Riverdale parents honor Luke Perry and pitch horror-themed episodes

The parents of Riverdale might technically be the adults in town, but according to cast member Mädchen Amick, who plays Betty's mom Alice, they can be just as bad as the next generation.

"We're badder, honey," she quipped with a laugh.

But as wild as their on-screen counterparts can occasionally get, the adults of Riverdale were very well-behaved during their time on the SYFY WIRE Live Stage, where they spoke to SYFY FANGRRLS managing editor Cher Martinetti about all the antics that are in store for the show. They also opened up about what it was like to come together as a cast to celebrate the life of Luke Perry. Perry, who played Archie's dad Fred, suddenly passed away following a stroke earlier this year.

"It was very, very emotional. I don't think there was a day where somebody wasn't getting picked up off the ground crying. It was very painful, very painful," said Skeet Ulrich, who plays Jughead's dad FP.

"When we heard about Luke, we were on set filming," added Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica's mom Hermione. "And then we shut down for two days, and so ... we never, as a group, got to sort of bond over what happened, nor did we get to honor him at all because everything was so sudden and we were shooting the second episode to the season finale. So this was sort of, I think, closure for everyone in a way, but also having to relive it. So it was rough but also beautiful at the same time."

Watch the full interview below, where the adults of Riverdale try to pitch ideas for horror movie-themed episodes (Skeet's is an easy guess and kind of a cheat!), talk about which holidays they'd want to have an episode revolve around, and play a fun round of Either/Or.