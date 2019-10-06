Latest Stories

Princess Leia Carrie Fisher Return of the Jedi
Tag: Movies
Paul LeBlanc, hairstylist for Princess Leia on Star Wars: ROTJ, dies at 73
Linda Hamilton, Sarah Connor, The Terminator
Tag: Movies
Terminator: Dark Fate director keeps crying over ‘emotional’ ending to Sarah Connor’s story
scream_queen_mark-patton-2
Tag: Fangrrls
Freddy's Revenge star Mark Patton on the secrets in Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
Water balloon hits its target in Daybreak from Netflix
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Daybreak trailer crushes the apocalypse; Amanda Seyfried in new ghost thriller; more

The Riverdale “Adults Only” NYCC Interview | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV

NYCC 2019: Riverdale parents honor Luke Perry and pitch horror-themed episodes

Contributed by
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
Oct 6, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
scream_queen_mark-patton-2 Freddy's Revenge star Mark Patton on the secrets in Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
Alexander McQueen The surprise Alien and Predator influences in Alexander McQueen's final runway show
star-wars-resistance-into-the-unknown Star Wars: Resistance is back for a second season with 'Into the Unknown'

The parents of Riverdale might technically be the adults in town, but according to cast member Mädchen Amick, who plays Betty's mom Alice, they can be just as bad as the next generation.

"We're badder, honey," she quipped with a laugh.

But as wild as their on-screen counterparts can occasionally get, the adults of Riverdale were very well-behaved during their time on the SYFY WIRE Live Stage, where they spoke to SYFY FANGRRLS managing editor Cher Martinetti about all the antics that are in store for the show. They also opened up about what it was like to come together as a cast to celebrate the life of Luke Perry. Perry, who played Archie's dad Fred, suddenly passed away following a stroke earlier this year.

"It was very, very emotional. I don't think there was a day where somebody wasn't getting picked up off the ground crying. It was very painful, very painful," said Skeet Ulrich, who plays Jughead's dad FP.

"When we heard about Luke, we were on set filming," added Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica's mom Hermione. "And then we shut down for two days, and so ... we never, as a group, got to sort of bond over what happened, nor did we get to honor him at all because everything was so sudden and we were shooting the second episode to the season finale. So this was sort of, I think, closure for everyone in a way, but also having to relive it. So it was rough but also beautiful at the same time."

Watch the full interview below, where the adults of Riverdale try to pitch ideas for horror movie-themed episodes (Skeet's is an easy guess and kind of a cheat!), talk about which holidays they'd want to have an episode revolve around, and play a fun round of Either/Or.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
scream_queen_mark-patton-2 Freddy's Revenge star Mark Patton on the secrets in Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
Alexander McQueen The surprise Alien and Predator influences in Alexander McQueen's final runway show
star-wars-resistance-into-the-unknown Star Wars: Resistance is back for a second season with 'Into the Unknown'
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Riverdale
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: CONS
Sign out: