Black Alert! Star Trek: Discovery debuts first trailer for Season 3 at NYCC 2019

At long last, we finally have our first look at what happened to the U.S.S. Discovery after it went through that temporal wormhole at the end of Season 2. As a part of the giant Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con 2019, the first trailer for Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery got a joyous debut. SYFY WIRE booted up the spore drive and was there to witness it firsthand.

So...how do things look after the crew's 930-year jump into the future?

Here's your first look:

Video of Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3 | NYCC Teaser Trailer | CBS All Access

The trailer gives audiences a first look at new cast member David Ajala (Nightflyer). The trailer suggests Ajala's character, Cleveland Booker, may have been expecting Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).

At one point Booker turns to Burnham and says "So, you believe in ghosts?"

He seems to be referring to the Starfleet insignia on her chest, Burnham is left confused by the question.

We wonder what else Booker knows about Discovery's timeline and the fate of the Federation! The trailer suggests Lt. Burnham has a significant role to play in the fight to regain a hopeful future. Will the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery ever make it home? Is there even a "home" to go back to? We have so many questions!

Also released was a series of stills taken from the new teaser trailer, these images give a sense of just how far the Discovery has traveled from home.

Star Trek: Discovery S3 | CBS All Access

The images from left-to-right, top-to-bottom, show Booker and Burnham with what appear to be weapons the likes of which we've never seen before. The second image displays Burnham and Ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) standing on the bridge. The uniforms of Discovery certainly seem to have gone through a change. Acting Captain Commander Saru (Doug Jones) encounters a humanoid species who (by the looks of it) isn't so sure about this particular Kelpien. Lastly, there's Burnham standing in a cave as she peers into a pool of unknown liquid.

It looks like the cast and crew of Discovery are going to make good on a promise made by Kurtzman this past summer who said Season 3 would be shaking up Star Trek canon in some big ways and the trailer is living proof! Season 3 is taking fans boldly in a new direction, one we think the father of Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry, would be excited to see. Roddenberry's optimistic vision of space is still there; it's just altered a bit! After all, the driving force of Star Trek is its heart and passion, and it looks like Season 3 will have that in spades.

Star Trek: Discovery returns in 2020, only on CBS All Access.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.