NYCC 2019: Sean Astin and Billy Boyd have a Hobbit reunion in New York

Nearly two decades ago, Sean Astin and Billy Boyd played Hobbits within Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Those films redefined the way fans viewed fantasy on the big screen, and the legacy stands intact. At New York Comic Con 2019, Astin and Boyd had a Hobbit reunion on the SYFY WIRE Live Stage, where they shared some delightfully silly memories.

Astin also reflected on the way The Fellowship of the Ring was so cathartic in the shadow of 9/11; J.R.R. Tolkien's words and themes resonated in Jackson's film and struck a chord with audiences. Additionally, Astin recalled a mishap on set that forced the crew to hastily assemble a new set in the parking lot. Unfortunately for Boyd, that hardship nearly proved to be too much when his foam Hobbit feet froze.

While Boyd's lovely singing voice graced The Return of the King and The Battle of the Five Armies, he declined a chance to sing for us. Instead, Astin stepped up to the plate in part to embarrass his 14-year-old daughter, who hates his singing. Boyd also took the opportunity to tease Astin about his character's death during Stranger Things. However, according to Astin, his daughter took the death of Bob in stride.

To close out the interview, we made Astin and Boyd roll for questions. In the process, we may have turned Astin into some kind of candy wizard. But if you want to hear how that sticky situation came about, you'll have to watch the entire video!