Latest Stories

Princess Leia Carrie Fisher Return of the Jedi
Tag: Movies
Paul LeBlanc, hairstylist for Princess Leia on Star Wars: ROTJ, dies at 73
Linda Hamilton, Sarah Connor, The Terminator
Tag: Movies
Terminator: Dark Fate director keeps crying over ‘emotional’ ending to Sarah Connor’s story
scream_queen_mark-patton-2
Tag: Fangrrls
Freddy's Revenge star Mark Patton on the secrets in Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
Water balloon hits its target in Daybreak from Netflix
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Daybreak trailer crushes the apocalypse; Amanda Seyfried in new ghost thriller; more

A He-Man/She-Ra Christmas Special? Yes Please! | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV

NYCC 2019: She-Ra cast and showrunner weigh in on a He-Man Christmas special

Contributed by
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
Oct 7, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
scream_queen_mark-patton-2 Freddy's Revenge star Mark Patton on the secrets in Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
Alexander McQueen The surprise Alien and Predator influences in Alexander McQueen's final runway show
star-wars-resistance-into-the-unknown Star Wars: Resistance is back for a second season with 'Into the Unknown'

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is already charging towards a fourth season on Netflix, but the cast and showrunner Noelle Stevenson had to swing by New York Comic Con this year to drop some hints along the way about what we can expect when Season 4 drops next month. For starters, there's going to be the addition of a new character that has so far only existed in toy form but never on the animated series itself: Double Trouble.

"They had a toy, but never actually appeared in the original show. So we definitely knew that we wanted to use Double Trouble," Stevenson said. "And they are an incredibly fun character. I can't wait for you all to meet them, and we're going to have more information on them super soon."

But Stevenson isn't done with her pitching, because as the interview continued she decided to shoot her shot and told us about another idea that's been percolating for a while: a Christmas Special that would also double as a crossover between She-Ra and the planned upcoming He-Man anime series from Kevin Smith.

Watch the full interview below, where the cast expands on their favorite thing about their characters this season, the fandom's response to their stories, and what their characters' astrological signs would be.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
scream_queen_mark-patton-2 Freddy's Revenge star Mark Patton on the secrets in Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
Alexander McQueen The surprise Alien and Predator influences in Alexander McQueen's final runway show
star-wars-resistance-into-the-unknown Star Wars: Resistance is back for a second season with 'Into the Unknown'
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: