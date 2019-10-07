NYCC 2019: She-Ra cast and showrunner weigh in on a He-Man Christmas special

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is already charging towards a fourth season on Netflix, but the cast and showrunner Noelle Stevenson had to swing by New York Comic Con this year to drop some hints along the way about what we can expect when Season 4 drops next month. For starters, there's going to be the addition of a new character that has so far only existed in toy form but never on the animated series itself: Double Trouble.

"They had a toy, but never actually appeared in the original show. So we definitely knew that we wanted to use Double Trouble," Stevenson said. "And they are an incredibly fun character. I can't wait for you all to meet them, and we're going to have more information on them super soon."

But Stevenson isn't done with her pitching, because as the interview continued she decided to shoot her shot and told us about another idea that's been percolating for a while: a Christmas Special that would also double as a crossover between She-Ra and the planned upcoming He-Man anime series from Kevin Smith.

Watch the full interview below, where the cast expands on their favorite thing about their characters this season, the fandom's response to their stories, and what their characters' astrological signs would be.