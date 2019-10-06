NYCC 2019: The cast of Angel reunites in New York

Fifteen years ago, Angel came to an abrupt end after five seasons on The WB. The spinoff of Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer left a lasting impression on fans and the cast of the series. At this year's New York Comic Con, Charisma Carpenter, Alexis Denisof, J. August Richards, Amy Acker, and James Marsters held an Angel reunion on the SYFY WIRE Live Stage.

According to the cast, this is the first time in years that so many of them were in one place. Denisof and Marsters told us that they recently bonded over becoming parents in the intervening years. However, Acker had a more amusing story about a bad experience the cast had while shooting one night in Los Angeles.

"I think we were all talking about how we remember shooting in dark alleys in downtown L.A. before downtown L.A. was cool," recalled Acker. "One particular evening we were recalling was when from a second-story window, a cup of pee got dropped on us."

"It was loud," added Carpenter. "There were big glaring lights and we're disrupting their sleep at four in the morning shooting our vampire show. They felt a certain kind of way about it. We're not sure how much [pee] it was, but it felt like more. It certainly smelled like more."

While the show's story continued in comics, only Marsters took an active hand in shaping new stories for his character, Spike. He told us how he came up with a different take on a vampire with a soul to separate Spike's experience from Angel, which was turned into a comic.

For more details from the cast of Angel, check out the full video!