NYCC 2019: The cast of Marvel's Runaways is on the run

There's never a dull moment at New York Comic Con, especially if you're a cast member on Marvel's Runaways. The young performers on Hulu's original series are in such high demand that we could only get them to spend a few minutes on SYFY WIRE's Live Stage.

But in the time they had, cast members Lyrica Okano, Ariela Barer, Allegra Acosta, Virginia Gardner, Gregg Sulkin, Rhenzy Feliz, and Angel Parker joined forces with showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, as well as Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb. Together, they gave us a quick rundown of what fans can expect when Runaways returns for its third season on December 13.

"This season is the biggest, darkest season we've done yet," said Schwartz. "We've got everything this year. We've got aliens, we've got magic, we've got dinosaurs, we've got Morgan le Fay, [and] Cloak & Dagger."

Savage added that time travel is also in the cards, while Loeb reminded everyone that a dinosaur is already a part of the cast of characters. Speaking of which, Feliz set the stage for how the Runaways will come back together.

"The group sort of disbanded when we pick up on Season 3," said Feliz. "That becomes the beginning of our 'We've got to do something to bring the team back together' and figuring out who this fourth alien is. We have no idea who it is, but apparently he's more powerful and/or evil than Jonah is. And we've had our hands full with Jonah as is."

For more Runaways Season 3 teasers, check out the full video!