Latest Stories

Group cosplay
Tag: Movies
Cosplayers who are not white, thin, or physically able thrive at NYCC
NYCC 2019 Sunday Cosplay 84
Tag: Movies
NYCC 2019: Day 4 cosplay gallery
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Tag: Movies
Cursed Child Sweepstakes
2 She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Tag: TV
She-Ra showrunner pushes for He-Man Crossover Christmas Special at NYCC

The Ladies Of For All Mankind Have Something To Say | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

NYCC 2019: The Ladies of For All Mankind have something to say

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 6, 2019
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now

What if the Space Race of the 1960s had never ended? Or happened in an alternate universe in which the Russians touched down on the Moon first, an event that would always be known in infamy (at least in the US) as "Red Moon"? This is why the cast of For All Mankind landed at NYCC.

"We decided if that had happened, it would have challenged and angered the US… at that point, you’re gonna forget the Russians had beat us in every category," Creator and executive producer Ron Moore told SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett. If there was a "first in space" record during that era, Russia already shattered it.

More Original Video

Area 51 Discomplicated
Area 51 Discomplicated: What's really going down at America's favorite secret locale
Blade Runner hero
Hot Take Intervention: Blade Runner

With the space race on again for the Moon, and now Mars, For All Mankind couldn't have come at a better time. Wrenn Schmidt (Margo Madison), Shantael Van Santen (Karen Baldwin), Jody Balfour (Ellen Waverly), Michael Dorman (Gordo Stevens), Sarah Jones (Tracy Stevens) joined Moore for a journey through this alternate history—at least as much as they were allowed to tell us about it.

 

Because Moore wanted to give an idea of NASA as a whole, he decided to bring actors who were playing characters who were both astronauts and on the ground. Michael Dorman touched on the world the astronauts and their wives live in on the show, a bubble in which you have to be perfect because you're constantly in the public eye. Astronauts like Gordo had to give the public what they wanted in terms of what a relationship was supposed to be.

Remember that there was no YouTube or TikTok to give people instafame back then. Astronauts were thought of as superheroes who could do no wrong. While they really were (and are) superheroes, they're also human.

"They have to represent and embody an idealistic version (at the time) of what an all-American home should be," Sarah Jones, Dorman's TV wife, said. "You get to sort of see what that does to them behind the scenes."

Now that you've just got to find out more, keep watching!

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.

SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: For All Mankind
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: