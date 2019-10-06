Look into the future with our guide to the new trailers and clips from NYCC 2019

One thing Comic Cons can be counted on for, aside from kickass cosplay and extremely long bathroom lines, is the arrival of tons of new trailers to tease what's coming next for fans — at least until the next Con shows us all the goodies coming up after that. New York Comic Con 2019 continues the grand tradition of cosplay, long bathroom lines, enough fun collectibles to fill the entire New York subway system, and of course, trailers!
So we at SYFY WIRE have watched them all like a Pokemon trainer collecting pocket trailer monsters, and we have assembled for you, dear reader, this compendium of new teasers and trailers that debuted at NYCC 2019. So, sit back, relax, and let's go to the movies (or well, your living-room TV) ...
Oh, and before we forget, we'll be updating this list as the Con goes on, so don't forget to keep checking back for new additions as they roll out. From M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller to what comes next for The Walking Dead or Steven Universe, step right up and get your genre teasers right here!
Star Trek: Picard
Saturday at NYCC brought something we've all been waiting for: the trailer for Star Trek: Picard. There just aren't enough cups of 'tea, Earl Grey, hot' to help us wait out the days until this one premieres. Debuting on CBS All Access in January 2020, Picard features everyone from Jonathan Frakes' Riker to Brent Spiner's Data — plus all-new characters like the mysterious woman who starts the action off by saying those magical film noir words to our retired hero: "Someone's after me." That's a distress signal we know Picard won't ignore.
Star Trek: Discovery
But that wasn't the only Star Trek taste we got this weekend. CBS All Access also gave us all access to the first trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 3, which also debuts in 2020. That wormhole jump at the end of Season 2 brings the U.S.S. Discovery 930 years into the future, raising tons of questions about how or if the crew can ever get back home. The trailer also gives us our first long look at new cast member David Ajala (Nightflyers) as Cleveland Booker. At the end of the trailer, Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is asked where she will go next. She replies, "Wherever the answers are." It's safe to assume she'll go there boldly, and we can't wait to watch.
The Walking Dead
AMC dropped the first three minutes of The Walking Dead Season 10 on Friday, and it rivals Lost for its sci-fi depiction of just a totally unrelaxing trip to the beach. Is that driftwood on that initial walker, or is the walker encased in some kind of whalebone? Ultimately we settled on driftwood, but the action certainly does not settle for one second of the three-minute clip. Want to see the rest of the ep? It screened at NYCC, but you can see it yourself on AMC when the season premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 — the very last day of the Con — at 9 PM EST.
The Walking Dead Universe: New Series
Saturday at NYCC also brought the first trailer for the third series in The Walking Dead Universe, and from the looks of it, it's the dawning of a whole new kind of chapter for the saga, a sort of teen coming-of-age story set 10 years into the zombie apocalypse.
Todd McFarlane: A Documentary
Todd McFarlane, father of Venom and Spawn, founder of Image Comics, toymaker, and recently, recipient of the Guinness Book of World Records' record title for longest running creator-owned comic, now has yet another feather in his cap: He's the subject of his own upcoming hourlong documentary. (We're gonna need a bigger cap.) Due out later this year, the film will be SYFY WIRE's first-ever hourlong documentary to debut on the SYFY network.
Marvel's Runaways: Season 3
The parents of Marvel's Runaways go way beyond annoying their teenagers by taking away their cell phones (or whatever teens' parents do these days — have hover cars been invented yet?), doing things like enable a murderous extraterrestrial who happens to also be a cult leader. You know, way worse than denying a kid the keys to the car. And though the kids fought bravely against Jonah (the cultist from space) in Season 2, from the looks of this trailer it seems like all the kids (and particularly Lyrica Okano's Nico) are in new kinds of trouble in Season 3, by way of the introduction of a very new nemesis: that legendary Arthurian pot-stirrer, Morgan le Fay.
Outlander
Another series with lots of time jumps and a trailer at NYCC was Outlander, and the fans went wild for Season 5, one of them going so far as to propose marriage to their sweetheart live onstage before the panel. So romantic! The only thing more romantic in this context might be going through a portal in Scotland to reunite with your loved one across the bounds of time and space. But we have Claire and Jamie and the Outlander show and books for that.
The Expanse
This trailer for Season 4 of The Expanse is one of the most evocative trailers we've seen this season, due in large part to its thoughtful use of JFK's 1962 speech at the dawn of the space race as its narration. It's impossible to deny the gravitas this Cold War-era reference lends the trailer, and how it grounds the storytelling within the real-world themes the show's writers seem to be trying to evoke — perhaps how humans bring their earthly power struggles with them wherever they go? The Expanse returns to Amazon Prime Dec. 13, so we'll soon see what that historical nod foretells.
Snowpiercer
Another one of our most anticipated trailers is this one for Snowpiercer, especially since all the recent back-and-forth moves of the series from TNT to TBS and then back finally to TNT (whew! this series is moving faster than a 10-mile train!) had us a tiny bit worried we might not be seeing it on schedule. Which would have been a huge shame, because the premise — setting the action seven years into life on the Wilford train, instead of 15, to up the stakes — sounds very promising, and this animated intro is a gorgeous nod to the story's origin as the French comic Le Transperceneige. So, with teaser in hand, we look forward to this iteration pulling into the station (of TNT) on schedule in spring of 2020.
Steven Universe: Future
Fans of Steven Universe who thought Steven Universe: The Movie might be the last they saw of their beloved pals got a real treat at NYCC 2019. Not only was there a concert onstage featuring show favorite songs like "True Kinda Love" performed by a full band, but fans alsp received the excellent news that Steven Universe would be back in an epilogue series titled Steven Universe: Future. And that news brought with it an opening-credit teaser you can definitely tap your toes to.
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Nickelodeon's pre-teen anthology horror series Are You Afraid of the Dark? is like a Creepshow for anyone a little too skittish for Creepshow, or who just so happens to be in Nickelodeon's target age demographic. Having originally debuted in 1990 and running until 2000, the show has just reached the age where fans who grew up with it will be itching for a revival, and luckily said revival is on its way and looks great. The three-part series debuts next weekend with a killer carnival theme animating its Midnight Society throughline. Afraid to go see It but still want to see some scary clowns? This one's for you.
Devs
"It's an amazing thing," says the narrator, "where love will take you ... the road you'll travel ... the lengths to which you'll go." And with that, the 15-second tease for Alex Garland's new limited series for FX comes to a close. After his super success with Annihilation, Garland said he was interested in being able to tell a story over the course of eight hours. We've a long way to go until the series premieres in December 2020, but until then check out the rings in the above trailer. Since the show focuses on a (probably nefarious) tech company, and the trailer is called "Ring," chances are those not-quite-halos will be important later on.
RWBY: Volume 7
New outfits, new Season 7, and the announcement that Volumes 8 and 9 of RWBY have already been greenlit? What a Con for RWBY fans! The only thing that could make this better would be a sneak peek at Volume 7, and they got that as well: a trailer showing just a smidge of the action that occurs now that the RWBY team has finally arrived in the city of Atlas. Oh, and in case that wasn't enough: The series has a book coming out from Scholastic next July, and a DC comic with a variant cover by Jim Lee.
Servant
M. Night Shyamalan is bringing the family horror just in time for Thanksgiving! His Apple TV+ debut, Servant, looks ready to serve up a creepy doll drama tasty enough to distract from whatever's going on at your own dinner table — watch with the whole family Nov. 28. And, to whet your, and our, appetites, here's a teeny tiny look at what's to come, a quick teaser called "Solitude."
Lost in Space
Netflix dropped its first trailer for Season 2 of Lost in Space and there's plenty of "Danger, Will Robinson, danger," though this time the robot friend needs to be warning itself of that fact. As Season 2 dawns, the Robinsons have not only lost their way home, now they've even lost their robot. Does it get any more Lost in Space than that? Check out the trailer and its haunting rendition of "What a Wonderful World."
The Misery Index
TBS dropped a trailer at NYCC for its new game show The Misery Index, which pairs the incredibly funny Jameela Jamil of The Good Place with cast members of The Impractical Jokers in a game show that does feel sci-fi in that it can't help but hearken back to the "Ow! My Balls!" game show in Idiocracy. Love Jameela Jamil and could not love the Impractical Jokers more but also: Ow! My dystopia!
Marvel's Future Fight
Marvel's games panel brought with it a lot of goodies in the teaser department, the first of which was this, for Marvel's Future Fight. We don't know much about it yet, just that it's to be some kind of mobile game, with some kind of fighting action — watch for yourself and maybe you'll see something we missed?
Marvel's Realm of Champions
Next up was Marvel Realm of Champions: Battleworld Rising. A spin-off from Marvel: Contest of Champions, this game takes place on Battleworld, a plane that was hinted at already in the previous game. Players begin the game as a recruit for the "Champion House" of their choosing, and the houses are based on Wakanda, Asgard, and more. Multiplayer RPG elements and tons of customization come along with this one as well.
In addition, here's a bonus from Marvel games: The teaser announcing the addition of Kamala Khan as a playable character in the Marvel's Avengers game's original story. See the announcement from Marvel themselves.
Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.