Look into the future with our guide to the new trailers and clips from NYCC 2019

One thing Comic Cons can be counted on for, aside from kickass cosplay and extremely long bathroom lines, is the arrival of tons of new trailers to tease what's coming next for fans — at least until the next Con shows us all the goodies coming up after that. New York Comic Con 2019 continues the grand tradition of cosplay, long bathroom lines, enough fun collectibles to fill the entire New York subway system, and of course, trailers!

So we at SYFY WIRE have watched them all like a Pokemon trainer collecting pocket trailer monsters, and we have assembled for you, dear reader, this compendium of new teasers and trailers that debuted at NYCC 2019. So, sit back, relax, and let's go to the movies (or well, your living-room TV) ...

Oh, and before we forget, we'll be updating this list as the Con goes on, so don't forget to keep checking back for new additions as they roll out. From M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller to what comes next for The Walking Dead or Steven Universe, step right up and get your genre teasers right here!