Braaaaiiiins! AMC digs up world premiere of The Walking Dead Season 10 at NYCC 2019

AMC took an undead victory lap this evening by showing the premiere episode for Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

The screening of "Lines We Cross" was just a cherry on top of all the sweet, sweet news fans got earlier today about Season 10 (we're going to outer space!); Season 11 (Maggie's coming back!); and the third spinoff series that arrives in spring of 2020. To introduce the episode, cast members Ross Marquand (Aaron), Josh McDermitt (Eugene Porter), Seth Gilliam (Father Gabriel Stokes), and Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes) took to the stage to show off their dance moves and thank the audience for their continued support of the post-apocalyptic series.

“It’s been 10 amazing years. Thank you for keeping the show alive," said Marquand.

"Thank you for continuing to watch the show we enjoy making for you," McDermitt declared.

“I think it’s really sad that we lose Daryl [Dixon] in this episode," joked Gilliam before adding that the "tense" and "action-packed" Season 10 opening "starts in a place I’m sure you were not expecting it to start." He followed that up with an assurance that the ending of Episode 1 will most certainly pull at your heartstrings.

Video of The Walking Dead Opening Minutes: Season 10, Episode 1

Despite being considerably younger than her fellow co-stars, Fleming was able to hold her own against the more experienced players and voiced her excitement for fans to feast their eyes on the never-before-seen episode like a zombie feasts on human flesh.

“We worked really hard on it, especially for the beach sequences ... I get the first kill of Season 10,” she said, referring to the first few minutes of "Lines We Cross" (embedded above) that AMC uploaded to YouTube yesterday.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres tomorrow night—Sunday Oct. 6—on AMC at 9pm EST.

