NYCC 2019: Watch the entire Star Trek panel

One of the most anticipated spinoffs of the Star Trek universe is the new Jean-Luc-centric series next year titled Star Trek: Picard, which hails from CBS All Access and deals with the Berlioz-loving charismatic captain as he links up with a non-Starfleet crew on an odyssey to protect an enigmatic woman named Dahj. And yes, the Borg will assimilate and absorb into the plotline!

To satiate fans with a double dose of Trek, CBS All Access is also priming the third season of Star Trek: Discovery with a jaw-dropping 930-year leap into the future, starting in early 2020 and boldly going where no Star Trek series has gone before.

Video of Star Trek Universe - Full Panel | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Naturally, Star Trek has rolled out an expansive booth on the New York Comic Con floor adorned with show costumes and new character details related to both of the upcoming series. Now join the casts of both Discovery and Picard in the video above, including Sir Patrick himself, to hear what fans can expect from this potent pair of sci-fi spectacles in the full NYCC panel below, then tell us which one you're most excited for!