Latest Stories

TWD_1001_JLD_0513_1148_RT
Tag: TV
The Walking Dead returns - now with choreography!
Rip Taylor Stormtrooper
Tag: Movies
Rip Taylor, known as the King of Confetti, dead at 84
Rosario Dawson Wonder Woman: Bloodlines NYCC
Tag: Movies
NYCC 2019's SYFY WIRE Stage had all the celebs and we have pics to prove it!
Group cosplay
Tag: Movies
Cosplayers who are not white, thin, or physically able thrive at NYCC

Star Trek Universe - Full Panel | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

NYCC 2019: Watch the entire Star Trek panel

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 6, 2019
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now

One of the most anticipated spinoffs of the Star Trek universe is the new Jean-Luc-centric series next year titled Star Trek: Picard, which hails from CBS All Access and deals with the Berlioz-loving charismatic captain as he links up with a non-Starfleet crew on an odyssey to protect an enigmatic woman named Dahj. And yes, the Borg will assimilate and absorb into the plotline!

To satiate fans with a double dose of Trek, CBS All Access is also priming the third season of Star Trek: Discovery with a jaw-dropping 930-year leap into the future, starting in early 2020 and boldly going where no Star Trek series has gone before.

Naturally, Star Trek has rolled out an expansive booth on the New York Comic Con floor adorned with show costumes and new character details related to both of the upcoming series. Now join the casts of both Discovery and Picard in the video above, including Sir Patrick himself, to hear what fans can expect from this potent pair of sci-fi spectacles in the full NYCC panel below, then tell us which one you're most excited for!

SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: CONS
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: