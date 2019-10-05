NYCC 2019: Will The King's Man and Free Guy rule our world in 2020?

Latest Stories

Contributed by
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 5, 2019
The King's Man is vaulting onto the big screen next Valentine's Day with a crescendo of kickass super-spy action and refined attitude. Spinning out of director Matthew Vaughn's decidedly delirious Kingsman film series, this latest offering is a period-set prequel chronicling the formation of the clandestine espionage organization where an ambitious agent must race against the clock to stop history's most vile villains and criminal masterminds as they join forces to plot a war that could obliterate millions.

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Also on the radar is Free Guy, which follows the adventures of a mild-mannered bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) who discovers he's actually just a minor fill-in character in a violent open world video game titled Free City. Plugging into theaters on July 3 and directed by Stranger Things' Shawn Levy, this fantasy comedy has been somewhat unknown, but stay tuned for more trailers leading into next year's summer box-office season.

Credit: 20th Century Fox

SYFY WIRE: Con After Dark's Caitlin Busch, Jackie Jennings, and Jordan Carlos were on hand to gauge interest after Fox's NYCC 2019 panel and break down both trailers by offering up their reactions to these two big-ticket Hollywood features. Take a look, then tell us if you're circling the dates for these highly anticipated flicks.

