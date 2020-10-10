The Stand, M.O.D.O.K., Resident Alien, and more: The best trailers, sneak peaks, and reveals from NYCC 2020

Another year, another New York Comic Con. While we're not bumping shoulders at the Javitz Center this year, the lack of physical events hasn't stemmed the usual flood of trailers and sneak peeks at some of the biggest pop culture properties coming to a screen near you. With most 2020 blockbusters delayed by the ongoing pandemic, most of the Metaverse's reveals have dealt with television shows. And before you ask, the answer is yes — we've rounded up all the footage into one convenient place for your viewing pleasure.
Below, you can walk a mile in the desolate universe of Stephen King's The Stand or boldly cruise through space with the opening minutes of Star Trek: Discovery's third season; exorcise some demons with the opening of Marvel's Helstrom or worship at the altar of the trailer for American Gods Season 3; meet the titular monsters of Hulu's Monsterland or set up a physical with Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle of SYFY's Resident Alien. The entertainment world is your oyster.
Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of New York Comic Con 2020.
The Stand
Stephen King's prescient novel about a virus that nearly wipes out humanity is getting a second miniseries adaptation by way of Ben Cavell (Justified) and Josh Boone (The New Mutants). The full trailer for the show is set to a version of Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" that gets creepier and creepier with each passing second. In addition, we get a good look at the ensemble cast that features James Marsden, Amber Heard, Greg Kinnear, Odessa Young, Henry Zaga, Whoopi Goldberg, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, Daniel Sunjata, Alexander Skarsgård, and Nat Wolff. The Stand premieres on CBS All Access Thursday, Dec. 17. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
Resident Alien
Meet Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk), he's just like you and I...except that he's an alien pretending to be a human doctor. Immerse yourself in the first seven minutes of SYFY's adaptation of the Resident Alien comic book series by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. The show is scheduled to premiere in January 2021. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.
It's the Mental Mobile Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing like you've never seen him before in a Robot Chicken meets Modern Family animated Marvel series that is coming soon to Hulu. In these first look clips from the show (co-created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt), we learn that M.O.D.O.K. (voiced by Oswalt) isn't a very good businessman, husband, or father. The clips begin at 00:28 and 7:28 in the video above. No premiere date has been fixed yet. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
The Watch
Rock out with the first footage of the BBC's adaptation of Terry Pratchett's irreverent Discworld mythos. In a city where crime is legal, a group of misfits (known as the "City Watch) will attempt to fight back against a sarcastic dictator. Oh, and did we mention a comedic version of Death (voiced by Wendell Pierce) is always trying to reap their souls? The show is scheduled to premiere in January 2021. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
American Gods Season 3
Praise the gods! Our first look at American Gods' third season hath arrived from on high to deliver the good word of Neil Gaiman. It's time for Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) to decide which way his will unfolds, but it's also time for you to get an initial glimpse of Marilyn Manson. The singer is playing Johan Wengren, the blood-loving frontman of Blood Death, a Viking death metal band that supplies power to the character of Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). Season 3 is scheduled to premiere in early 2021. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
The Expanse Season 5
"The future of the Belt" begins in the Season 5 trailer for The Expanse. New episodes are scheduled to arrive on Amazon's Prime Video service Wednesday, Dec. 16. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
Marvel's Helstrom
Check out the first 10 minutes of the first-ever Marvel series with a horror twist. Created by Paul Zbyszewski, the show centers around Daimon and Ana Helstrom (played by Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon), two siblings that fight against supernatural forces. The sneak peek begins at 00:29 in the video above. Helstrom debuts on Hulu this coming Friday, Oct. 16. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2
The events of Jurassic World are over, which means the fun can now begin. Trapped on Isla Nublar following the Indominus Rex's rampage across the park, Darius (Paul Mikel-Williams) and his friends must survive in a world dominated by prehistoric beasts that want to eat them. Whether the animated series will tie into the events of Fallen Kingdom or the upcoming Dominion remains to be seen. Season 2 debuts on Netflix sometime in 2021. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
Truth Seekers
Check out some clips from Amazon's new comedy about a group of inexperienced ghost hunters that accidentally come upon a supernatural event of apocalyptic proportions. Nick Frost, who co-created the series, leads the cast as Gus, an internet technician moonlighting as a paranormal investigator. The clips can be found at 26:27 and 36:08 in the video above. Truth Seekers premieres on Prime Video Friday, Oct. 30. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3
Feast your eyes on an explosive space battle and subsequent crash-landing in the opening scene from the Star Trek: Discovery's Season 3 premiere. The new season debuts on CBS All Access this coming Thursday, Oct. 15. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
Star Trek: Prodigy
Nickelodeon's kid-friendly Star Trek show will feature the voice of a franchise vet: Kate Mulgrew. The actress is set to reprise her Voyager role as Captain Janeway in Prodigy, which follows a group of kids that go on cosmic adventures in a derelict Starship. No premiere date has been fixed yet. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
Invincible
Robert Kirkman's imagination is bleeding onto Amazon with Invincible, an animated adaptation of the Skybound comic book series of the same name. The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun leads the voice cast as Mark Grayson, the 17-year-old son of the planet's strongest superhero (J.K. Simmons). As he comes into his own, Mark realizes that his father's legacy is not as pristine as he once thought. Invincible flies onto Prime Video sometime next year. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
Snowpiercer Season 2
TNT is hopping aboard the perpetual motion train for a second season of Snowpiercer. While this teaser is only a minute long, it introduces us to Sean Bean's Mr. Wilford, inventor of the ice-cutting locomotive. In the film adaptation directed by Bong Joon-ho, the character was played by Ed Harris. As Mr. Wilford decries a "reprehensible wrong that's befallen" the train, Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) foments a revolution. Season 2 premieres Jan. 25, 2021. Learn more from our discussion with the showrunner here.
Daleks!
Ex-ter-mi-nate! Daleks, the most famous enemies across all of Doctor Who, are getting their own limited series as part of the multimedia Time Lord Victorious initiative. The five, 10-minute episodes of Daleks! will begin streaming on the Doctor Who YouTube channel Thursday, Nov. 12. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
Monsterland
Go behind-the-scenes of Hulu's new horror anthology, as showrunner Mary Laws and cast member Kaitlyn Dever walk you through the various beasties that allow the characters to work through their metaphorical monsters. Based on Nathan Ballingrud's North American Lake Monsters: Stories, Monsterland's first season is currently streaming on Hulu. A second season has already been green-lit. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
Fear the Walking Dead Season 6
The Mandalorian better watch his back, there's a new bounty hunter in town. Well, the one in the Season 6 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead is Earth-bound, so Din Djarin doesn't have anything to worry about. Anywho, this Walking Dead bounty hunter doesn't play around, luring his targets into traps with tasty beans before beheading them. The show's opening minutes begin at 1:04 in the video above. Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season debuts on AMC tomorrow night, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
Dig into the opening minutes of World Beyond's second episode like a zombie digs into a fresh brain. Watch as the gang of young protagonists encounter their first Walker or "Empty" as they're known in this spinoff. The sneak peek begins at 00:39 in the video above.The Walking Dead: World Beyond's second episode, "The Blaze of Gory," airs tomorrow Oct. 11 on AMC. Learn more from our coverage of the New York Comic Con panel here.