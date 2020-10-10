The Stand, M.O.D.O.K., Resident Alien, and more: The best trailers, sneak peaks, and reveals from NYCC 2020

Another year, another New York Comic Con. While we're not bumping shoulders at the Javitz Center this year, the lack of physical events hasn't stemmed the usual flood of trailers and sneak peeks at some of the biggest pop culture properties coming to a screen near you. With most 2020 blockbusters delayed by the ongoing pandemic, most of the Metaverse's reveals have dealt with television shows. And before you ask, the answer is yes — we've rounded up all the footage into one convenient place for your viewing pleasure.

Below, you can walk a mile in the desolate universe of Stephen King's The Stand or boldly cruise through space with the opening minutes of Star Trek: Discovery's third season; exorcise some demons with the opening of Marvel's Helstrom or worship at the altar of the trailer for American Gods Season 3; meet the titular monsters of Hulu's Monsterland or set up a physical with Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle of SYFY's Resident Alien. The entertainment world is your oyster.

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of New York Comic Con 2020.